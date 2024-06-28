A South African woman shared her experience with a surprisingly high customs VAT bill for her Temu order

In a TikTok post, she showed the bill from the logistics company, which exceeded R2000, leaving her shocked

The TikTok post sparked discussion among viewers, with some sharing their own customs and VAT experiences

A high customs and VAT charge on this woman's Temu order left her stressed. Image: its.bigshot

Source: Instagram

A South African woman was left with chest pains after discovering how much she needed to pay in order for her Temu order to be cleared at customs.

A TikTok post by @its_bigshot features a screenshot of a VAT and Duty payment notice from Buffalo Logistics for R2 038,14.

She was left in disbelief at the high amount and said:

"Chest pains. I thought y'all said Temu is better."

According to Trade Logistics, VAT on imports works differently from local transactions in that a 10% upliftment and the duty payable on the import are also taxed. The total taxable amount is called the added tax value (ATV). The VAT must be paid before your goods are cleared at customs.

Mzansi shares shopping and VAT payment experiences

The post garnered many views and comments from netizens who shared their experiences with shopping on popular e-commerce platforms.

mshengu. shared:

"My order is R1046 how much do you think my customs will be? three sweatpants, four hoodies, one beanie, one top, three hairbands and a pack of earrings."

nico_george__ commented:

"Hi, Ntombizanele SARS pushed up the import duty, and VAT for shein en temu duty is 45% duty + 15 % VAT. so you paid 60% extra on the amount of your order."

Angelah-Thusi responded:

"I ordered for R1k my customs vat was R140. They weren’t so heavy. I choose mine wisely ."

MaMkhwanazi asked:

"What did you order? ."

LinaciaSibiya commented:

"Weeeeee I just ordered nge R2300 oh Jesus ngaze ngasaba."

Woman shows off free gifts received from Temu

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman from Johannesburg shared a TikTok video showing the numerous free gifts she scored on Temu.

A video by @dineopontxusclotaire shows the woman unpacking various fashion items, such as a three-pack of water bottles, several pairs of sweatpants, a hand towel, a container, an apron, a sweatshirt and other goodies — all of which she says were free.

