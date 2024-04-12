A woman from Johannesburg woman took to social media to show off her free goodies from Temu

The post shared on TikTok shows her unpacking items like water bottles and sweatpants

The post left many netizens wondering how she got so many free gifts from the popular retailer

A woman bagged some amazing goodies for free from Temu. Image: @dineopontxusclotaire

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman from Johannesburg shared a TikTok video showing the numerous free gifts she scored on Temu.

Woman shows of Temu haul

A video by @dineopontxusclotaire shows the woman unpacking various fashion items, such as a three-pack water bottle, several pairs of sweatpants, a hand towel, a container, an apron, a sweatshirt, and other goodies—all of which she says were free.

Watch the video below:

Temu offers a wide range of free items, including birthday promotions, free baby items, free gifts, and more. According to the online retailer's site, Temu's free gifts and items are genuine offers to reward its customers.

Temu haul sparks curiosity

The TikTok video left many Mzansi netizens intrigued and curious. Some asked how @dineopontxusclotaire managed to get so many items. Others commented about exchanging codes in hopes of getting free goodies themselves.

Ayabonga said:

"Why ezakho ziziningi kanje ."

zee_nhlee❤ commented:

"Anyone let's exchange codes."

lesedi_lethu replied:

"New users let's exchange codes."

basieybee.

"Hey, I paid Buffalo and didn't include the reference number now it is declining my proof of payment. Please help."

Chanel said:

"I also loved my stuff I got."

