SA Woman Unboxes Stylish Finds From Temu for Just R200 on TikTok, Review Leaves Mzansi Impressed
- A Mzansi woman took to social media to share what she had bought from the new e-commerce company, Temu
- A TikTok video shows her unpacking some of the items including jewellery and a trendy handbag
- The woman was pleased with her order, sparking an interest among netizens to shop on the site
A South African woman had netizens and fashion lovers intrigued after sharing a video of her experience of shopping on Temu.
Woman shares Temu haul
According to the site, Temu is an e-commerce company that connects consumers with merchandise partners, manufacturers, and brands through an online shopping centre, offering a wide selection of quality merchandise at near wholesale prices.
A TikTok video shared by @salathiseothamagadla shows her showing off a package of her first order after shopping on the site.
In the clip, @salathiseothamagadla unpacks a wireless charger, jewellery accessories, and a stylish handbag - all of which cost her R200 at a 96% off discount.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi keen to shop on Temu
Many netizens, especially those who were sceptical about Temu, were impressed by the woman's review and showed a keen interest in shopping on the site.
Nosisi replied:
"Benza into zabo fast because I ordered last week Monday and received my order this week Tuesday ❤️and it's not expensive."
lusandamsindo685 said:
"I thought it's a doll behind, wasuka washukuma ."
QUEEN Zee replied:
"Hey ubhatele ngeyiphi i currency cz kum ayizivezi i Rands."
Jessica mtenje wrote:
"First order is cheap but otherwise their things are expensive yoo I prefer Shein."
Thatompati92 wrote:
"Temu is the best I got my order and will order again soon."
Attainable-to-self said:
"Was having trust issues about Temu but, wow that bag intle nyhani ."
LL❤️ commented:
"Temu is the second best app for ordering clothes and some things."
Xolie Ntoe Mdlulie replied:
"Syabonga. Bengi Saba uku order."
Confidence commented:
"Usweet lo Sisi osemuva kwakho❤️."
Woman shares experience with shein in TikTok video
In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman raised eyebrows by revealing her experience with popular online fashion retailer SHEIN.
TikTok user @goodieness4 shared a video of what she ordered on SHEIN - a golden vase - and compared what she received to what was advertised on the website.
The striking differences between the two have garnered significant attention online.
