SA Woman Unboxes Stylish Finds From Temu for Just R200 on TikTok, Review Leaves Mzansi Impressed
by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A Mzansi woman took to social media to share what she had bought from the new e-commerce company, Temu
  • A TikTok video shows her unpacking some of the items including jewellery and a trendy handbag
  • The woman was pleased with her order, sparking an interest among netizens to shop on the site

woman shares Temu shopping experience
A woman shared her experience shopping on Temu, an online retailer offering discounted merchandise. Image: @salathiseothamagadla
Source: TikTok

A South African woman had netizens and fashion lovers intrigued after sharing a video of her experience of shopping on Temu.

Woman shares Temu haul

According to the site, Temu is an e-commerce company that connects consumers with merchandise partners, manufacturers, and brands through an online shopping centre, offering a wide selection of quality merchandise at near wholesale prices.

A TikTok video shared by @salathiseothamagadla shows her showing off a package of her first order after shopping on the site.

In the clip, @salathiseothamagadla unpacks a wireless charger, jewellery accessories, and a stylish handbag - all of which cost her R200 at a 96% off discount.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi keen to shop on Temu

Many netizens, especially those who were sceptical about Temu, were impressed by the woman's review and showed a keen interest in shopping on the site.

Nosisi replied:

"Benza into zabo fast because I ordered last week Monday and received my order this week Tuesday ❤️and it's not expensive."

lusandamsindo685 said:

"I thought it's a doll behind, wasuka washukuma ."

QUEEN Zee replied:

"Hey ubhatele ngeyiphi i currency cz kum ayizivezi i Rands."

Jessica mtenje wrote:

"First order is cheap but otherwise their things are expensive yoo I prefer Shein."

Thatompati92 wrote:

"Temu is the best I got my order and will order again soon."

Attainable-to-self said:

"Was having trust issues about Temu but, wow that bag intle nyhani ."

LL❤️ commented:

"Temu is the second best app for ordering clothes and some things."

Xolie Ntoe Mdlulie replied:

"Syabonga. Bengi Saba uku order."

Confidence commented:

"Usweet lo Sisi osemuva kwakho❤️."

Woman shares experience with shein in TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman raised eyebrows by revealing her experience with popular online fashion retailer SHEIN.

TikTok user @goodieness4 shared a video of what she ordered on SHEIN - a golden vase - and compared what she received to what was advertised on the website.

The striking differences between the two have garnered significant attention online.

Source: Briefly News

