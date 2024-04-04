A man in KwaZulu-Natal shared his frustration over high food prices at Pick n Pay in a TikTok video

As the guy walked through the grocery store, he captured how expensive basic food staples are now

The video struck a chord, and many Mzansi people said they could relate to the frustrated shopper

A shopper was shocked and speechless by the price of groceries at Pick n Pay. Image: @maka_makx

Source: TikTok

A KZN man took to TikTok to express his shock at the soaring prices of everyday groceries at Pick n Pay.

Man shares footage of grocery run

In the video, he showcased a handful of items, including essentials like cornflakes, margarine, Oros, eggs, and cheese, each priced at around R100.

Shopping video strikes a chord

The frustration on his face was visible as he shook his head in disbelief at the high costs. The clip was posted on the TikTok account @maka_makx. It got close to 300k views and left South Africans nodding in solidarity.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

SA complains about food costs

People who are feeling the pinch of rising food prices rushed to the comments section to voice their complaints.

@khothatsomokhele posted:

"Asiyekeni singasadli."

@m5756803 wrote:

"We are going to eat once a week. The visitors must carry skhaftini."

@Phililemanzi said:

"iTawu has turned into change."

@lratonxumalo mentioned:

"Ordering on Uber Eats and buying groceries is literally the same thing."

@Qhamkile stated:

"Pick n Pay prices are crazy."

@rainbowrhetoric shared:

"Pick n Pay is so expensive. I don’t even walk in cause they might debit my card just for being in the store."

@shaynay1 joked:

"Bathe we must only eat when we are shaking."

@user3232730423073 added:

"I feel sorry for everyone who has kids in this economy."

@Leee typed:

"And even with that, people choose to sit back and not vote."

SA citizen stunned by 10kg potatoes priced at R247

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that South Africans are facing increasing challenges with the rising cost of food.

Basic staples, including 10kg bags of potatoes, have surged to R247, putting additional pressure on households already grappling with high inflation rates for essential items like eggs, chicken, maize meal, and flour.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News