A TikTok video shows a woman surprised by Woolworths selling pre-diced onions

The video shows her looking at the product and saying she was not lazy enough to buy it

Some viewers found the product unnecessary, while others appreciated the convenience

Crystal Veronica Perumal indicated she wasn't the target market for Woolworths' pre-diced onions. Image: @crystalveronicag

A woman was surprised to see what Woolworths was now offering in its fresh produce aisle while doing her grocery shopping.

Woman unimpressed by Woolworths diced onions

A TikTok video shared by Crystal Veronica Perumal shows her reaching for a refrigerated pack of ready-to-use diced onions.

Reacting to the product, Crystal said she was not that lazy and that she would need to buy onions that were already chopped for her at R20, 99.

Watch the video below:

SA shares their thoughts on Woolworths onions

The video sparked humour and differing views in the comments section, as some people appreciated the convenience of ready-to-use diced onions.

Others responded with suggestions of how the product would be helpful to people who may not have access to utensils or even have mobility issues.

Zuls replied:

"Mina, I’m that lazy ."

OldSchoolMichy replied:

"I don't think it's for everyday use, maybe people camping out and don't have access to utensils."

McDj Deena Chetty joked:

"The price will make you cry."

Kiara Govender wrote:

"Lol I’m that lazy, saves me the tears from cutting ."

Shazia شَاذِيَّة said:

" They need to do thinly sliced onions for curry."

Nicole replied:

"That's great for people with mobility issues."

Snikiwe M commented:

"Finally I’ve been waiting for this moment."

tersia said:

"Knowing me I'd buy that."

Nolitha commented:

"You'll find people who will buy this."

University student's Woolworths grocery haul sparks online controversy

In another story, Briefly News reported that a university student took to social media to showcase her grocery haul, which got her roasted online.

A clip shared by @aisha.oreo on the video platform shows the young lady unveiling the groceries she bought from Woolworths.

The young lady stated that it was her "broke uni student grocery haul," which did not sit well with many online users. The student showcased all the items she bought, such as grapes, Orange juice, strawberries, yoghurt, bread, lettuce, large potatoes, mushrooms etc.

