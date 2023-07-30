A young woman posted a TikTok video expressing shock at the high prices of cheese grillers at Checkers

The 21-second clip showed her laughing in amazement as she took a closer look to confirm the price

South Africans shared their thoughts about the rising food costs in the viral video's comments section

A varsity student found herself stunned by the exorbitant cost of cheese grillers at Checkers.

Mzansi woman shares reaction to cheese grillers' prices

She posted a TikTok video of her genuine shock and disbelief as she stared at the price tag and started counting the sausages in hopes of justifying the cost.

Throughout the 21-second video posted by @_lelomahlase, she can be seen laughing in amazement. Her frustrations resonated with many viewers who could relate to the escalating food prices in the country.

Varsity student's TikTok about cheese grillers goes viral

South Africans took to the comments section to discuss their own experiences with rising food costs. They highlighted the harsh reality of inflation impacting everyday essentials like food.

Watch the video below:

Student's sausage price discovery garners sympathy

@noxolo_ said:

"Chicken polony, and eggs. I get shocked every month."

@kagiso1ramps shared:

"I cut out almost 50% of the things I used to eat."

@phumelelemnyandu3 mentioned:

"I almost ran out of transport money for Uber because wow ukudla kuyabiza ngeke."

@gogo_ngubo stated:

"I even stop buying groceries I don't even know what I eat."

@pearl_minnie2 asked:

"Have y’all seen milk prices?"

@themba2002 added:

"Price ye detergent. I was so mad I left it. Now I need to go back and buy it. Impahla zimdaka."

@kinarashidi wrote:

"As a student, you don’t shop at checkers, thought we all knew this."

@lukanya shared:

"I saw oranges for R160. I couldn't process it. I called all my cousins to tell them what I was seeing. After that, everything just looked expensive."

SA struggles to cope as inflation drops but food prices hit 14-year high, economist blames profit maximisation

In another article, Briefly News reported that food prices in South Africa have reached an all-time high even though the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows a drop in inflation countrywide.

The CPI decreased to 6.9% in January from 7.2% in December. However, the inflation of food and non-alcoholic beverages soared to a 14-year high when it climbed to 13.4% in January.

