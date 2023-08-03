A Mexican American man visiting South Africa had a culture shock when he went grocery shopping recently

A video posted on TikTok shows him looking at the prices of various food items and being surprised that prices don't change at till

According to his experience in America, he often needs to calculate prices before paying for items

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A Mexican-American man visiting South Africa couldn't believe his eyes when he went grocery shopping at Woolworths recently.

A Mexican-American man was impressed by Mzansi's pricing system. Image: @mexicaninsa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mexican-American man receives culture shock while shopping in Mzansi

A video posted on TikTok by @mexicaninsa shows the man looking at various food items and realising that the prices didn't change when he got to the till, as is the case with America's tax system.

"One thing I love about South Africa is that I don't have to worry about doing some calculations or math before I pay for items! The price is the price, as it should be. ❤ Best Country," @mexicaninsa captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In America, most jurisdictions exempt food sold in grocery stores, prescription medications, and many agricultural supplies. Sales taxes, including those imposed by local governments, are generally administered at the state level.

South African netizens react to the TikTok video with funny commentary

The video garnered over 246K views and several funny comments from netizens explaining the South African pricing system.

Justin Hoar commented:

"Politicians lie enough in this country, so retailers don't have to."

Meisie Maraba replied:

"And in South Africa if the cash register says it’s more than the price you saw, you pay for what you saw, not what the cash register says ."

SKY said:

"We even check the price as it gets scanned. If it's different, we stop everything ️ and call the supervisor."

Herbert wrote:

"They know us South Africans; they don't want problems."

ReRe Red replied:

"That surprise tax in the US would cause riots here."

Woman shows 1 of the most expensive places to buy groceries in Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported that if you thought grocery shopping at Woolworths was expensive, well, think again.

One woman took to TikTok to share a video revealing where God’s chosen people go shopping; The Pantry by Marble in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The Pantry is conveniently located on Jan Smuts Drive under Marble restaurant on the forecourt of Sasol’s flagship petrol station. A new generation grocer offering 1000 square metres of freshly stocked fare to treat yourself, a friend or spoil your family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News