A South African woman together with her assistant went on a price comparison study in Lagos, Nigeria

In the clip they are seen comparing the prices of grocery items in Nigeria vs Mzansi at a Pick 'n Pay store

The calculations had them and many netizens shocked as most of the items retailed for very high prices

A woman had South Africans grateful for their economy after sharing how much basic groceries cost in Nigeria. A woman couldn't believe how expensive basic groceries cost in Lagos, Nigeria. Image: @jessie_zinn/TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by Jessie (@jessie_zinn) a woman and her assistant are seen comparing the Rand against the Naira before entering a Pick 'n Pay store in Lagos, Nigeria.

The pair walk into the store and start off by comparing the price of a small pack of tomatoes going for N2920 which came to R208, leaving them absolutely gobsmacked.

Amused by their price study adventure, they continue to compare different items including milk which cost R66 (N1600), and bread for R43,75 (N1050) among others.

A 500ml Coca-Cola was the only item that worked out cheaper in Nigeria than in Mzansi as it retailed for R6, 87 (N165) whereas it goes for about R10 - R11 in SA.

Mzansi shocked by grocery prices in Lagos

South Africans are paying almost 13% more for food, according to data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape, according to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD).

Be that as it may, the cost of food in Nigeria vs South Africa is a lot heavier on the pocket. Mzansi netizens responded to the video with shock and banter in the comments section.

Thato Kganyago said:

"Uhm maybe Cyril’s economy isn’t that bad ."

Angelface commented:

"If we are not careful here in SA, we're next to pay R200 for tomatoes. I'm not even laughing."

LucindaKameel responded:

"Okay note to self: travel with a suitcase full of snacks when travelling to Nigeria ."

Thermotious Minky replied:

"The toilet paper is not bad though."

Sne wrote:

"I wonder how pricey Woolies would be that side ."

Lucky said:

"He calculates like Jacob Zuma."

user9956293766370 reacted:

"The math is not mathing."

Zubair bobat commented:

"I would have left that supermarket immediately and then left that country straight after."

