The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) found that South Africans are paying R500 more on groceries every month as compared to this time last year

The increased price had put pressure on women who are being targeted and robbed as more people are willing to steal to survive

According to the PMBEJD's Mervyn Abrahams mothers often are forced to sacrifice their nutritional needs to feed their children

PIETERMARITZBURG - South Africans are spending at least R500 more on groceries every month compared to a year ago. The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) recently compiled a Household Affordability Index that shows 44 basic items increased.

The high cost of living in South Africa is causing stress and anxiety. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are paying almost 13% more for food, according to data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

PMBEJD’s Mervyn Abrahams told TimesLIVE, that there had not been any significant climb down in prices to alleviate the pressure on households. He said that the price had put pressure on women who are being targeted and robbed as more people are willing to steal to survive.

In addition, Abrahams said salaries are being used by the high costs related to transport, electricity, and food costs.

He said mothers often are forced to sacrifice their nutritional needs to feed their children. Abrahams said that taking care of children while running a home causes stress and anxiety.

Briefly News took to social media to ask readers how much they spend on groceries.

Here are some of the readers’ responses:

Olivia Scholtz Marthinus said:

“I don’t have a budget because every penny I have goes towards food life is getting harder and harder and the kids don’t want to hear or understand how much pressure we as parents are under.”

Nkululeko Christopher Tembe commented:

“This month I spent 5k on groceries and it didn’t even last for a month. Three adults and two kids.”

Marhiam Adams posted:

“Everything is expensive and I have a big family my grocery is six thousand a month my daughters contribute as well.”

Prince Chrys wrote:

“These days we carry R2000 groceries with one hand... Things are expensive.”

Hlumelos Sishuba stated:

“Groceries have become an everyday expenditure.”

Joy Choma Likhumbi added:

“Honestly don’t even know how I survive while being unemployed.”

Food prices up by 14% in SA, local and international factors blamed for costly groceries

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported as the cost-of-living increases, concerns of hunger, social instability and health deterioration are rising. South Africans are now forking out almost 14% more on food and hygiene items than a year ago.

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) conducted a Household Affordability Index and found that the average price of goods in a grocery basket increased drastically.

The group’s Mervyn Abrahams said households could not absorb the inflation in staple foods. He said it is a significant concern, according to TimesLIVE.

