The national shutdown to protest against the high cost of living in the country seemingly did not go down so well

Cosatu and Saftu trade unions were disappointed by the turn-out for their planned protest and the Santaco taxi association pulled out entirely

More than 70% of all Briefly News' readers said they felt the national shutdown wouldn't make a difference anyway

JOHANNESBURG - The national shutdown in response to the high cost of living in the country seemingly fell short on Wednesday, 24 August. Many people failed to heed the call to protest and force government to fix many issues in South Africa.

South Africans were unimpressed with the national shutdown. Image: Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

The national shutdown failed to inspire hope in citizens and left many social media users feeling defeated. Briefly News took to Facebook to ask readers if they thought the nation would make a difference.

The response was overwhelmingly negative towards the stay-away. Briefly News shared a poll on Twitter asking readers the same question and more than 70% of them believe that the strike would not make a change in the country.

Here’s what Briefly News readers had to say:

Zolisa Mateyise said:

“I am pretty sure our government doesn’t even know where to start in trying to fix the economy. This country is a mess.”

Jakie Chililo posted:

“The difference is only no work, no pay.”

Refilwe Seleka wrote:

“If they can’t defend no work, no pay, then what difference are they going to make?”

Aunthetic Ayanda Gumede added:

“The only difference it’ll make is that as learner’s we’ll be short on learning days as we are one week closer to third quarter exams.”

National shutdown: Cosatu plans to march to Prasa in the Western Cape, wants ticket prices slashed by half

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported as part of the national shutdown to address the cost of living in South Africa, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) will also march to Prasa offices in the Western Cape to demand the public transport crisis should be solved.

Cosatu will be backed by the South African Communist Party (SACP) and other organisations on Wednesday, 24 August.

The organisations will ask Prasa to reply to a memorandum that was handed over in February. According to News24, Cosatu wants Prasa to slash train ticket prices by 50%.

