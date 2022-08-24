The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has distanced itself from the national shutdown across the country

The lack of support from the taxi industry has been felt greatly as many did not heed the call to protest the high cost of living

Santaco's stance on the national shutdown has garnered angry reactions from South Africans, with many feeling defeated

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has failed to respond to calls for the industry to join the national shutdown today (24 August). The union has distanced itself from the planned protest in response to the country’s cost of living.

Santaco has refused to join the national shutdown, leaving South Africans annoyed. Image: Stock image & Mujahid Safodien

Source: Getty Images

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) organised the strike. Despite the need for improved public transport being on the list of demands, Santaco has opted not to support the national shutdown.

As public transport is still operational in most areas, some workers have chosen not to participate in the strike. According to EWN, taxis stationed at the Randburg CBD in Johannesburg are loaded at full capacity.

The lack of Santaco’s support has been felt during the national shutdown, as it seems that for most citizens, it’s business as usual. Taking to Twitter, the union said:

“Despite numerous requests to participate in the national shutdown, Santaco will NOT participate in the planned national shutdown.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape also failed to support the protest. The political party’s Member of Provincial Legislature Ricardo Mackenzie told IOL that the national shutdown would not do anything to fix the country’s economic woes.

South Africans are unimpressed with Santaco’s stance on the national shutdown:

@Puska77 said:

“Remember, Santaco doesn’t lose anything, it is just increasing the price, it doesn’t care about the poor commuters but when they don’t afford their R15k instalment, we all suffer. They close all the roads.”

@Maphela_Moekets commented:

“There can’t be a shutdown without Santaco, it’s business as usual everywhere.”

@moses46063332 added:

“Santaco is diluting the shutdown not to have the intended effects.”

Taxi driver protest brings Durban CBD to a standstill, taxi association calls for end to lawlessness

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported protests have flared up in parts of the Durban CBD, KwaZulu-Natal as taxi drivers blockaded roads.

The area was blockaded by drivers who were angry about their vehicles being impounded. Incidents of looting were also reported. However, according to shop owners who eNCA interviewed, the looters allegedly jumped on the taxi drivers’ bandwagon.

The drivers allegedly put an end to the looting in the area and also returned the items that were taken.

