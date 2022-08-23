Saftu has organised a national economic shutdown to protest what they describe as an impending economic collapse on Wednesday, 24 August

The South African Federation of Trade Unions demands that government set aside R 1 trillion to fund the proposed support package ahead of the national shutdown

Saftu claims that the R1 trillion could be recovered if government clamps down on illicit financial flow and recover the money lost to corruption

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has demanded that the government set aside R1 trillion to meet trade unions' demands ahead of the planned national shutdown on Wednesday, 24 August.

The trade union federation has organised a multi-union, multiprovince economic shutdown in protest of rising unemployment, electricity tariffs and petrol price, among other things.

Zwelinzima Vavi, secretary-general of Saftu, said during a media briefing on Monday, 22 August, that the financial hardship that south African households face is a powder keg. This is because the buying power of workers’ wages continues to decrease while unemployment continues to rise, fin24 reports.

Saftu and its Trade union affiliates’ demands include the introduction of an R1500 basic income grant, reducing interest rates, petrol, electricity and the cost of food, and an end to wage cuts and below-inflation wage increases.

Vavi estimates that this proposed support package will cost R1 trillion and government can fund it if they clamp down on illegal funds transfers and recover money lost to corruption.

EWN reported that Saftu is calling on government to tax the wealthy more. Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku said:

“On the basis of the taxation, they are able to finance some of the needs which we are putting forward and some of the needs which [may] arise."

South Africans weigh in on Saftu’s demands

Some South Africans agree that the support package would benefit the country’s economy, while others say it will bankrupt the economy.

Here are some comments:

@WynandMeyering said:

“You haven't learned anything from other countries like Brazil that have done precisely that.... stimulated their economies via QE and via basic income grants.”

@lebogekko remarked:

“Hahaha, R1 trillion...”

@divservshopping added:

“I think I would rather go to work so that I can collect my monthly 'privilege'."

@MosesTau3 commented:

“By increasing public servants, you bankrupt the economy. You need more employed in industry and service sector and not public service. His request is a receipt for disaster, you need to create wealth, not destroy it.”

Saftu calls on South Africans to join shutdown over high cost of living, high fuel prices and unemployment

Previously, Briefly News reported that the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) called on South Africans to take to the streets and join the national shutdown on Wednesday, 24 August.

Thousands of workers are expected to down tools and protest what Saftu, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and other trade unions have described as impending economic collapse.

SABC News reported that Saftu expects all workers, except essential workers, to participate in stay-aways because the strike is protected by Section 77 of the Labour Relations Act. The marches are expected to extend across the country to various government institutions and state-owned enterprises.

