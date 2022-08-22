Saftu, Cosatu and other trade unions have called on South Africans from all corners to take to the streets and join the planned national shutdown on Wednesday, 24 August

The march is expected to happen countrywide and is in protest of the high cost of living, increasing fuel prices, power cuts and unemployment

Economists warn that shutting down the economy even just for one day will do more harm than good, worsening an already struggling economy

Saftu, Cosatu and other trade unions have called on all South Africans to join a national shutdown on Wednesday, 24 August. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has called on South Africans to take to the streets and join their national shutdown on Wednesday, 24 August.

Thousands of workers are expected to down tools and protest what Saftu, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and other trade unions have described as impending economic collapse.

SABC News reported that Saftu expects all workers, except essential workers, to participate in stay-aways because the strike is protected by Section 77 of the Labour Relations Act. The marches are expected to extend across the country and to various government institutions and state-owned enterprises.

The unions plan to protest against the rising cost of living, relentless power cuts, high fuel prices and unemployment.

The General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa) says that unchecked increases in the cost of living are continuing persistently without considering the working class and the poor.

Mametlwe Sebei, Union President and Co-ordinator of the Cost-of-Living Crisis Campaign, says the government has done nothing to address the high and unbearable cost of living.

Saftu and Cosatu have said that halting the economy is the only way to force government to act with urgency. Still, economists say the move could have untold consequences on the economy.

EWN reported that economist Issac Matshego said that taking to the streets would further destabilise the economy.

Masango said:

"Staying away from work, particularly for one day, will not really achieve any objective. I'm not justifying a longer stay-away because that would be more damaging."

South Africans weigh in on the call to down tools

Some south Africans think the shutdown is a good idea, while others said they would not be joining in.

Here are some comments:

@ZakiMamdoo proclaimed:

“The current status quo is unjust and is upheld and maintained through the exclusion, exploitation and oppression of millions. The free, prosperous, just and sustainable world we want to live in will not be handed to us. We must mobilise and fight for it✊✊✊#NationalShutdown”

@Nhlelo7 said:

“Can’t believe over 2 500 people have signed a petition for #Mihlali to lose sponsorships but when we have to vote the ANC out or start a National Shutdown, it’s crickets. Y’all need to re-evaluate your priorities and hearts.”

