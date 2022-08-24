Thousands of workers have joined in on the national shutdown in response to the country's rising cost of living

Essential service workers, however, are not allowed to participate in the planned protest during work hours

The national shutdown has underwhelmed many citizens, who feel the protest will not lead to anything positive

JOHANNESBURG - Essential service workers are not allowed to participate in the national shutdown during working hours today (24 August). The planned protest is in response to the high cost of living and the weakening state of the economy.

Essential service workers have been prohibited from joining the national shutdown. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) issued a stern warning to public servants, saying that the principle of “no work, no pay” would apply to them for the day. In addition, in a statement released by the DPSA, leave would only be granted for extreme and compelling situations.

Demonstrations in major cities have already begun in the early hours of the morning, according to TimesLIVE. The National Employers Association of SA said the protest action has been approved by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) and is legal.

The national stay-away was organised by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu). Saftu has demanded R1 trillion for its intervention to assist those struggling to make ends meet.

One of its intervention methods includes offering a R1 500 basic income grant to households, News24 reported. Thousands of workers have joined in on the strike and downed tools.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the city is relatively quiet and there are lower traffic volumes. He added that the department had not received any reports of interruptions.

South Africans react to the shutdown

Netizens are disappointed with the turnout for the national strike, with many convinced it will not yield the desired results:

@LesNgobz said:

"No one at my workplace is off work today. People have seen the light and are tired of being used as pawns for COSATU 'leaders' vying for government ministerial positions at their expense."

@LivhuwaniTshiw1 commented:

"Go to work guys. Don't listen to those who will be getting their full salaries tomorrow. While this strike is protected, employers will be allowed to apply "no work no pay" policy."

@GuguNamile wrote:

"So I stayed at home for nothing? No work no pay for nothing? Saftu demands government avail R1 trillion to meet demand before national shutdown."

