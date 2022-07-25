Angry taxi drivers in the Durban CBD blockaded roads and began protesting against their vehicles being impounded

Incidents of looting were also reported; however, the looters allegedly jumped on the taxi drivers’ bandwagon

The South African National Taxi Council spokesperson called for an end to the protests and said there could not be a lawless society

DURBAN – Protests have flared up in parts of the Durban CBD, KwaZulu-Natal as taxi drivers blockaded roads. The area was blockaded by drivers who were angry about their vehicles being impounded.

The Durban CBD was brought to a standstill by angry taxi drivers who began protesting. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Incidents of looting were also reported. However, according to shop owners who eNCA interviewed, the looters allegedly jumped on the taxi drivers’ bandwagon. The drivers allegedly put an end to the looting in the area and also returned the items that were taken.

“These guys had a hidden agenda, so they [taxi drivers] came to our assistance and we were grateful to them. Most of my items were returned and that was quite surprising,” said the shop owner.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Spokesperson Sifiso Shangase told IOL that long-distance drivers have embarked on the protest because their vehicles have been impounded by the Public Transport Unit of the Department of Transport.

He said taxi drivers were protesting and not the owners and called for an end to the protests. Shangase said there could not be a lawless society and hoped the two sides could meet to end the protests.

Social media users react to the taxi protest:

Premila John said:

“Every protest becomes a cover for looters and thieves! Lots of thieves in KZN.”

Psylent Rage commented:

“Are those impounded taxis roadworthy and licensed?”

Barbara Ewart posted:

“Why must people protest for everything then it turned into looting absolutely shocking?”

Zamantande added:

“They love looting in this province nhe.”

