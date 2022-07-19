The National Taxi Alliance said the industry is planning a national shutdown due to the fuel hikes

Theo Malele said the increasing fuel price has taken a major toll on the public transport sector and the mood among motorists and those who use public transport is fierce

He said the industry had been trying to absorb the blow for months, but it has become impossible for the average person to absorb the hikes into their already stretched budgets

JOHANNESBURG – The taxi industry is demanding that the government curb fuel hikes and threatening a national shutdown. The increasing fuel price has taken a major toll on the public transport sector.

The taxi industry is threatening a national shutdown in response to the fuel hikes. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele said the fuel price had not afforded operators to meet their monthly financial obligations. During an interview with eNCA, he said the industry suggested that government should remove the levies and some taxes from the fuel price.

Malele said their plea has fallen on deaf ears. He said the industry had been trying to absorb the blow for months, but it has become impossible. Malele suggested that the different sectors join for a total shutdown. He added that the fuel hikes are affecting all citizens and that the commuters can't take it any longer.

The industry also sent a letter to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula four weeks ago. However, no response has been forthcoming. Malele also said that the price of fuel would increase between 25% and 30%.

Spokesperson for the South African National Taxi Council Graham Fritz told News24 that the association had not increased its fare prices for the last four to five years. He said with inflation, petrol and other commodities, a decision was made to increase the fares.

South Africans react to proposed national shutdown:

@TlkGood said:

“This needs to happen. Maybe this will be the start of us removing the ANC before 2024.”

@NicoletteBailey wrote:

“Let's not block the roads and affect our fellow suffering SAfricans. We need to make the politicians and decision-makers feel.”

@Bonginko01 commented:

“They must just strike and stop warning cause soon the marches will culminate into a huge #NationalShutdown that we can’t afford.”

@VoteANC123 added:

“Make sure taxi bosses give the order to shutdown outside ANC houses and offices first. They are the reason we live with no dignity from 25 years of looting.”

DA plans to reduce high fuel prices, proposes new Deregulation Bill to remove fuel levy

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Democratic Alliance has a plan in motion to reduce the sky-high cost of fuel through its Fuel Price Deregulation Bill that was submitted to parliament last week.

The introduction of the proposed bill will reduce the fuel price significantly. The official opposition party said the bill would be introduced on Friday, 22 July.

Source: Briefly News