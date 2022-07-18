The Democratic Alliance has proposed a Fuel Price Deregulation Bill to reduce the fuel price significantly

DA MP Kevin Mileham said that the bill would reduce the price of fuel by R9 a litre by removing the unnecessary taxes

He said the bill was the only viable solution to bring relief to South Africans amid rapidly rising prices

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has a plan in motion to reduce the sky-high cost of fuel through its Fuel Price Deregulation Bill that was submitted to parliament last week. The introduction of the proposed bill will reduce the fuel price significantly.

The official opposition party said the bill would be introduced on Friday, 22 July. DA MP Kevin Mileham told TimesLIVE that the bill would reduce the price of fuel by R9 a litre.

South Africans currently pay more than R25 a litre for petrol and diesel. Mileham said by removing the unnecessary taxes on fuel, the price could be reduced drastically. He said the reduction would make an “enormously positive impact” on citizens and businesses.

Mileham said that the African National Conference would have no choice but to support the bill. He said the bill was the only viable solution to bring relief to the country amid rapidly rising prices and cost of living.

Mileham added that the DA demands that the fuel price must be slashed by ending the taxes on fuel and stopping the government from centrally controlling the fuel price.

According to IOL, The Fuel Deregulation Bill has the support of long-distance freight associations, bus companies and taxi associations.

South Africans weigh in on the DA’s Fuel Price Deregulation Bill:

@TChinoera said:

“Fuel price is affected by factors beyond SA control. If DA is proposing a subsidy who is going to fund it? Nonsensical.”

@RIETFONTEIN22 wrote:

“It is proposed by the wrong party. The ANC want to be seen as saviours and do-gooders so they won’t vote for this. They get free fuel etc and with their fantastic salaries don’t feel a rise in the cost of living. If things are tough for them they vote for an increase.”

@VW_Thoughts commented:

“These are great ideas.”

@DENZ185886161 added:

“Deregulation will not guarantee lower prices. Countries that have deregulation have the opposite, IE high prices, collusion ETC. Keep regulation and remove unnecessary levies and taxes.”

Source: Briefly News