The Economic Freedom Fighters is planning a nationwide shutdown in response to the increasing fuel hikes

The Democratic Alliance also planned protests throughout the country and urge residents to sign a petition to prevent increases

Earlier, Briefly News reported South Africans could end up paying as much as R3.92 extra for a litre of 95 unleaded petrol

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties are not taking the fuel price increase laying down after South Africans were forced to pay close to R25 per litre for diesel and petrol. Due to the rising fuel price, the Economic Freedom Fighters is planning a nationwide shutdown.

Motorists are paying R2.43 more per litre for 93 octane petrol and R2.33 per litre for 95 octane. While they are paying R1.10/l for diesel and R1.56/l for illuminating paraffin.

The DA and the EFF hope to put an end to the increasing fuel prices. Image: ER Lombard/Gallo Images & @DAEasternCape

Source: Getty Images

The EFF plans to force the National Treasury and the Minister of mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe to reduce fuel prices. The political party told TimesLIVE that government is tone-deaf to the pleas of workers, the taxi industry, and small businesses.

The national shutdown will be considered until the price of fuel is reduced. The EFF said the National Treasury, together with the minister of energy, ought to introduce immediate measures to lower fuel and petrol prices.

Members of the Democratic Alliance have also planned protests in seven provinces across the country to fight against the fuel price. The DA said it would protest in seven provinces against fuel price increases to reject the government’s abuse of the prices. Taking to Twitter, the political party shared:

“DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Kevin Mileham, MP, and activist are in NMB. We need you to help us #slashfuelprices.”

Residents were also encouraged to sign a petition to prevent the fuel hikes.

SA reacts to national shutdown

Social media users call for the government to intervene and prevent the rising fuel prices:

Cathy Kipps said:

“Government is not interested in sorting out petrol hikes. They will soon be putting the price up on driver's license annual fees and whatever else they can scam from their fellow citizens. This time I stand with eff. First time ever.”

Neofabulous Ramafoko posted:

“Excellent move! Germany did it and the government reduced fuel prices. Well done EFF!”

Koos Dorfling commented:

“Imagine EFF are at last fighting for something that really affects all South Africans.”

Suretha Smit-Swarts wrote:

“The ministers and top brass will not be affected by a shutdown - we need to realise that they live in a different world with a different reality, far removed from the struggles us mere mortals have.”

Shirley Solomon added:

“Taxed to death and we have no proper services from our taxes. It's sad to see South Africa in such a dismal state.”

Khethukuthula Malandela Dlamini reacted:

“Trucks and taxis must block all busy SA routes all international airports route for a week. The government will respond.”

Looming fuel price hike could see South Africans paying R25 per litre, anxious citizens plan to protest

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the price of fuel could see a major hike by Wednesday 1 June and has left citizens reeling. South Africans could end up paying as much as R3.92 extra for a litre of 95 unleaded petrol, 93 unleaded petrol would be R3.81 more expensive and R2.50 extra a litre for diesel.

The drastic increase is due to the government putting an end to the levy cut that was implemented in April to soften the blow of the already high fuel prices. The fuel levy of R1.50 is set to be reintroduced to the price of fuel and South Africans can end up paying almost R25 per litre.

