In response to the rising fuel prices, the National Taxi Alliance and the SA National Taxi Council plan to join a national shutdown

Trade union, Congress of South African Trade Unions , and other civic groups are being asked to join the shutdown as well

, The Economic Freedom Fighters is considering a national shutdown to force National Treasury and the mineral resources minister to drop fuel prices

JOHANNESBURG - The rising fuel prices have crippled motorists and commuters throughout the country and South Africans have decided to take a stand against it. The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) and the SA National Taxi Council (SANTACO) plan to join a national shutdown to prevent the fuel hikes.

According to the unions, due to the fuel increases the cost of living is unaffordable and is straining commuters. Taxi fares will also see an increase soon. Trade union, Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), and other civic groups are being asked to join the shutdown as well.

The National Taxi Association plans to take action against the rising fuel price. Image: Stock image & Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The National Taxi Alliance’s Theo Malele told SABC News that the government’s intervention of cutting the fuel levy is not enough to give motorists relief from the fuel prices. SANTACO’s Bafana Magagula said that the fuel increase has put pressure on their business and that nobody wants to listen to their concerns.

The Economic Freedom Fighters is considering a national shutdown to force National Treasury and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe to drop fuel prices. The political party wants the National Treasury and the minister of energy to introduce immediate measures to lower fuel and petrol prices, TimesLIVE reported.

Mzansi weighs in

Social media users reacted to the possible national shutdown with many South Africans wary of the involvement of COSATU:

Bongane Thobani said:

“Taxi associations can pull this one successfully on their own without labour unions.”

Simphiwe Frenchname Phokwana commented:

“Way to go NTA and SANTACO, in fact, you don't need COSATU they'll join umzabalazo like everyone else including SAFTU, FEDUSA and the rest.”

Sizwe Qhuzu Ngutshane posted:

“We cannot afford another national shutdown in such a bad economy thanks to Covid-19.”

Msindo Msindo shared:

“Cosatu seat with the governing party at a dinner table.”

Ongkgopotse Raborifi wrote:

“I’ll only support this shutdown if it’s about removing this greedy party that’s ruling our country. but since COSATU is involved it’s a waste of time.”

Mike M Mangwane added:

“It should be planned for a week that's when they'll be scraping their R14 levy on petroleum and people will buy petrol at a reasonable price which will be reduced from R25 to a lesser amount.”

