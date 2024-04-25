A travel content creator shared her budget-friendly trip to Cape Town, where she uncovered beautiful attractions without overspending

She documented her escapades in the Mother City and shared a video that got over a million views

Hundreds of TikTok users praised the young lady for the insightful tips on exploring Cape Town affordably

A woman shared her budget-friendly Cape Town adventure on TikTok. Image

Source: TikTok

Going to Cape Town for its culture and natural beauty doesn't have to burn a hole in your pocket.

Unlocking budget-friendly adventure

One savvy woman @char_explores took TikTok along for the 5-day journey as she uncovered the city's wonders without breaking the bank.

Her first stop? City Sightseeing, where she snagged a Mega City Pass, that granted her access to more than 80 attractions.

Cape Town site-seeing

From iconic landmarks like Table Mountain and the Cape Wheel to wine tastings and leisurely harbour cruises, she explored Cape Town for R2095.

The video of her adventures clocked more than 1.1 million views and counting.

Watch the video below:

The TikTok community applauded her resourceful approach to experiencing Cape Town. Many viewers said they are saving the clip for their future travels.

@Keora said:

"Saving this video for when I go to Cape Town. "

@InnoThahane suggested:

"Also, use the bus for transport instead of Uber. The red bus is my favourite."

@NoireOahuFloral shared:

"I want to do this with my children. "

@AfroVirgo27 mentioned:

"Seeing this a few hours after I have put Cape Town on my bucket list."

@sinalenjabulo.ndlovu asked:

"Hey guys can I buy these tickets online or do I need to physically go there?"

@mommyandrainny stated:

"This is really worth it. "

@lezleb wrote:

"I did this 10 years ago and it was the best decision ever! It takes driving completely out of the equation and I could visit more places I even knew existed. Great initiative and value!"

@MissRia_wc added:

"I am taking myself for my birthday next year, saving this. "

