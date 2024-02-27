Get ready to jet off to the City of Lights as a TikTok traveller spilt the beans on budgeting for a week-long Parisian escapade

From flights with Qatar Airways to cosy accommodation at the Minerve Hotel, every penny spent is laid bare in this budget breakdown

Social media users are buzzing with excitement, eager to follow in the footsteps of this adventurer

A Mzansi woman posted her spending plan for her trip to Paris, France, on TikTok. Image: @pumcingo

Follow along as our TikTok guide takes you on a journey through the streets of Paris. She revealed the secrets to a budget-friendly getaway.

Travel guru shares France adventure plug

The South African content creator @pumcingo stretched her minimum R36 000 budget without sacrificing style or adventure.

She is seen in the video exploring the Eiffel Tower and doing tourist activities like visiting the museum.

She scored affordable flights and found decent accommodation in the heart of the city. Every expense was detailed in the TikTok video's caption, including visa costs.

Video gains momentum

Viewers are empowered to turn their Parisian dreams into reality, armed with practical tips and insider insights.

In four days, the video amassed over 194,000 views on the video-sharing platform.

Watch the video below:

Netizens appreciate travelling tips

TikTok users showed gratitude for the valuable travel advice and said they are keen to plan their Paris getaway.

Her loyal followers are amazed by her dedication to educating people who want to explore the world without breaking the bank.

Read a few reactions below:

@OmphiMissFrenchy asked:

"What airline did you get a return ticket for R12 000?"

@Indie posted:

"Girls who don’t gatekeep."

@bongekaluthuli wrote:

"Ok thanks I'll go in June."

@Thapelo747 commented:

"How many days with a R50k budget?"

@xikamdaahir said:

"Let's explore more."

Woman drops travel plug for R18k Bangkok trip

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that fellow citizens share their travel experiences to the city of Bangkok while others dream of the day they visit.

Fellow citizens shared their travel experiences to the city of Bangkok, while others dream of the day they visit. Travelling out of the country often seems impossible, especially for South Africans struggling to make ends meet.

