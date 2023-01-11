One young man decided to give his room a bit of a makeover and share the progress on social media

Facebook user Malibongwe Molea wants his bedroom to feel like a five-star hotel

People were proud of the young man and gave some tips to achieve that five-star feel

Self-made interior designers are giving big shots a run for their money. One young man made it his mission to turn his room into a luxury space that resembled a five-star hotel.

Facebook user Malibongwe Molea showed SA how he has been upgrading his room and they love it. Image: Facebook / Malibongwe Molea

Source: Facebook

Thanks to things like Pinterest and TikTok, finding design tips and inspiration is as easy as scrolling through social media.

Facebook user, Malibongwe Molea, took time to upgrade his bedroom and shared progress pictures on the popular group called, Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen �.

“Turning my bedroom into a five ⭐️ hotel ”

People hype the young man for his awesome project

The room looks amazing and people let the young man know that he has done a sterling job. A little goes a long way in interior design.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

Joy Nozuko said:

“I can see the improvement, very nice and neat, but where is the coffee table. Please try to find space inside the wardrobe if possible.”

Nomcebo Mtolo Omuhle said:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Vivian King said:

“It's beautiful, but in the last picture the black in the room is too much. I think you should paint the wall white.”

Violet Kanyimbiri Phiri said:

“You are stylish and very visionary. You'll be a very rich person ✌️”

Nompumelelo Mamkhulu Magubane said:

“Oh wow, what a lovely and clean home. Big up.”

Source: Briefly News