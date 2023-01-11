One man shared pictures of his home on Facebook and people went crazy over the design

Sipho Nozulu Mbulawa is an active member of a Facebook interior design group and felt it was his turn to post

Seeing the beautiful home, people showered the man with hype and asked him if he could give them tips

Mzansi went crazy over pictures of a home that was shared by an active member of an interior design support group.

Sipho Nozulu Mbulawa and a sneak peek of his stunning home that had Mzansi going gaga. Image: Facebook / Sipho Nozulu Mbulawa

Source: Facebook

Social media has given people a platform to share all their passions. A popular Facebook group called, Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen �, has people dropping all sorts of interior design tips.

Sipho Nozulu Mbulawa is an active member of the group, sharing his thoughts and design tips on many posts. Being such a big voice on the page, the man decided it was his turn to post.

Sharing pictures of his stunning home, it is clear why Sipho has provided such good advice. His home is gorgeous!

“I have been commenting here a lot so it's only fair I show you a bit of my home.”

Fellow interior design lovers drool over the man’s home

What a wow! People fell in love with the modern, minimalistic look of the home and hyped Sipho in the comments.

Take a look:

Chimwemwe Mzembe said:

“Please adopt me as your second wife please ”

Lebogang Lee Ramohlale-Stoltz said:

“Mara how do you guys do it? This is so beautiful hle. Premium!!”

Tir Bourgh said:

“May we please be friends I promise, I will behave, will just admire your house, take a tour and be silent ”

Sebolelo Gee Mothupi said:

“I like everything in your home and thanks for replying to all the questions.”

“Congratulations”: Mzansi seriously inspired by a man’s glowing house

In related news, Briefly News reported that a South African guy has shared images displaying a massive improvement in his friend's life after showing an old house and a newly renovated house. South Africans are in disbelief as they believe there is something different when they compare the two yards.

@Ndi_MuVenda_ seems to be congratulating a friend and penned a post on Twitter which is attracting massive reactions. Many social media users are now calling for an engineer to inspect the pictures to confirm whether the old house was really given a new look or if these are two different snaps and locations.

Briefly News went straight to the comments section to select a few reactions and the Venda-speaking guy captioned the post:

“Congratulations to a black brother, at the end your hustle will pay.”

