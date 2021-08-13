South African guy is a hit on social media by displaying an improvement in his house and the pictures of his were posted on Twitter

@Ndi_MuVenda_has congratulated his friend on his hustle and the Mzansi digital community is happy for him

Although some social media users are not entirely happy with the images, saying something doesn’t add up, Briefly News takes a look

A South African guy has shared images displaying a massive improvement in his friend's life after showing an old house and a newly renovated house. South Africans are in disbelief as they believe there is something different when they compare the two yards.

@Ndi_MuVenda_ seems to be congratulating a friend and penned a post on Twitter which is attracting massive reactions. Many social media users are now calling for an engineer to inspect the pictures to ensure the old house is really given a new look or are these two different snaps and locations.

Briefly News went straight to the comments section to select a few reactions and the Venda-speaking guy captioned the post:

“Congratulations to a black brother, at the end your hustle will pay.”

South Africans are showing love to a hard-working guy. Image: @Ndi_Muvenda_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@BlackMapuma said:

“Did he build the big house on the same plot that is in the first frame?”

@Nkjoni_Rhulani said:

“I don't think so, I've also compared but it doesn't add up.”

@Sbusiso900721 said:

“Engineers, where are you...”

@TheGyal_ said:

“The kind of progress I wanna see.”

@Thembamiya said:

“I just ask to be hooked on that hustle.”

@FlyGirlsonali said:

“That is amazing, well done.”

@KingNema86 said:

“Great achievement.”

