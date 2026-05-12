A Frontier Airlines plane struck and killed a person during takeoff at Denver International Airport, forcing an emergency evacuation of passengers

According to reports, the individual allegedly breached airport security and entered the runway shortly before the aircraft accelerated for departure

The terrifying incident sparked debate online about airport security, runway safety and the trauma experienced by passengers onboard the flight

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Passengers aboard a flight bound for Los Angeles experienced terrifying moments after a plane struck a person on the runway during takeoff, triggering panic and an emergency evacuation.

The visual on the right captured the recording of the pilots informing the team on the ground about the incident. Image: @dailymailau

Source: TikTok

A disturbing video shared by @dailymailau on 11 May 2026 captured the frightening moment a Frontier Airlines aircraft struck and killed a person during takeoff at Denver International Airport in the United States. The footage, filmed from inside the plane, showed the aircraft accelerating down the runway before a loud explosion-like impact shook the cabin, leaving passengers screaming in panic.

According to BBC reports, Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 was preparing to depart for Los Angeles when the incident occurred late on Friday night. Air traffic control recordings reportedly captured the pilot informing the control tower that the aircraft had hit someone while taking off. The pilot also reported an engine fire moments after the collision, forcing the aircraft to stop on the runway. Smoke later became visible inside the cabin as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

Authorities said the individual involved had allegedly scaled a perimeter fence and entered the runway area shortly before the crash. Transportation officials confirmed the aircraft was travelling at high speed during takeoff when the impact occurred. The plane was carrying over 220 passengers and crew members at the time. Emergency evacuations were conducted using inflatable slides while firefighters worked to extinguish the engine fire. Several passengers reportedly suffered minor injuries during the evacuation process.

Airport security concerns after runway breach

Passengers described the terrifying confusion inside the aircraft moments after the impact. One traveller reportedly said it felt like an explosion, while others believed the plane was on fire as smoke filled sections of the cabin. Videos and photos shared online showed emergency crews surrounding the aircraft while passengers stood on the runway after evacuating. Most travellers were later transported back to the terminal while investigations began.

The incident shared by @dailymailau TikTok account has renewed conversations about airport security and runway safety, especially after authorities confirmed the person had managed to breach airport fencing before running onto the active runway. Aviation experts noted that commercial planes typically travel at extremely high speeds during takeoff, making it almost impossible for pilots to stop safely in time during unexpected runway intrusions.

The visual showcased a plane. Image: Reginald Mathalone

Source: Getty Images

Check out the TikTok video TikTok video here

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Source: Briefly News