“Taxi of the Sky”: FlySAFair Plane Incident at Cape Town International Airport Has SA Astonished
- A local airline suffered a major delay after a ground staff member operating a passenger stair truck accidentally crashed into the aircraft
- Fire trucks were immediately called to the scene to ensure the safety of passengers, crew and the damaged plane
- Viewers flooded the comments with eyewitness accounts of how the incident occurred, while others voiced their frustration with the airline involved
A Cape Town International Airport passenger stair truck driver went straight into the wing of a FlySafair aircraft that was parked in its bay.
The clip was shared on 6 April 2026 by the TikTok account @yvrtravels, where it gained massive views and hundreds of comments from viewers who clarified what happened.
The aircraft was filmed at its station in its parking bay, with the boarding and disembarking stairs sitting skewed after hitting the wing of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The airbridge was also half-connected, showing signs of an expected delay caused by the accident. Next to the aircraft stood two fire trucks, which came to spray water to ensure the accident did not result in flames.
The Safair boarding stairs incident
The creator, TikTok user @yvrtravels, accompanied the post with a caption that reflected the opposite of what transpired. They said the plane had hit the stairs, sparking a massive debate from viewers who detailed what really happened.
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Watch the TikTok video below:
SA reacts to the stairs accident news
The post was filled with many comments from social media users who called out the TikTok account for its misinformation in the caption. Many viewers explained that it was indeed the stairs that drove into the aircraft, and not the pilots taxing into the staircase. One viewer predicted that after such an accident, which was likely to cause a delay, those who caused it would be fired. Others were not shocked that the incident happened on FlySafair and jokingly called them taxis of the sky.
User @bigvic1976 commented:
"It was actually the mobile staircase that drove into the wing of the plane."
User @sam added:
"Please post proper info. The plane didn't knock the staircase. The staircase veered into the wing of the plane; that's the proper version."
User @🌸Passenger Princess🌸commented:
"This comment section is so ridiculous 🤯. I don’t know why it still amazes me how people think💀. I can not see how it's the airline's fault 🙄😣. That staircase should not even be on that side of the aircraft 🙌🏽."
User @Ontlametse Moloi🇿🇦🇦🇪 shared:
"Always drama with FlySafair."
User @whatevs asked:
"Even if the caption is right, doesn't the aircraft marshaller guide the pilot of the aircraft when it's on the tarmac?"
User @BE said:
"True taxi of the sky 😂."
User @Your_friend predicted:
" Khona abazo phelelwa umsebenzi (some people are going to lose their jobs)."
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za