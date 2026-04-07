A local airline suffered a major delay after a ground staff member operating a passenger stair truck accidentally crashed into the aircraft

Fire trucks were immediately called to the scene to ensure the safety of passengers, crew and the damaged plane

Viewers flooded the comments with eyewitness accounts of how the incident occurred, while others voiced their frustration with the airline involved

A Safair aircraft was hit by a staircase truck in Cape Town. Image: @pookiepolls - @aviationbrk

Source: Twitter

A Cape Town International Airport passenger stair truck driver went straight into the wing of a FlySafair aircraft that was parked in its bay.

The clip was shared on 6 April 2026 by the TikTok account @yvrtravels, where it gained massive views and hundreds of comments from viewers who clarified what happened.

The aircraft was filmed at its station in its parking bay, with the boarding and disembarking stairs sitting skewed after hitting the wing of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The airbridge was also half-connected, showing signs of an expected delay caused by the accident. Next to the aircraft stood two fire trucks, which came to spray water to ensure the accident did not result in flames.

The Safair boarding stairs incident

The creator, TikTok user @yvrtravels, accompanied the post with a caption that reflected the opposite of what transpired. They said the plane had hit the stairs, sparking a massive debate from viewers who detailed what really happened.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the stairs accident news

The post was filled with many comments from social media users who called out the TikTok account for its misinformation in the caption. Many viewers explained that it was indeed the stairs that drove into the aircraft, and not the pilots taxing into the staircase. One viewer predicted that after such an accident, which was likely to cause a delay, those who caused it would be fired. Others were not shocked that the incident happened on FlySafair and jokingly called them taxis of the sky.

Many viewers defended the airline from people who wanted to blame it for the incident. Image: @FlySafair

Source: Twitter

User @bigvic1976 commented:

"It was actually the mobile staircase that drove into the wing of the plane."

User @sam added:

"Please post proper info. The plane didn't knock the staircase. The staircase veered into the wing of the plane; that's the proper version."

User @🌸Passenger Princess🌸commented:

"This comment section is so ridiculous 🤯. I don’t know why it still amazes me how people think💀. I can not see how it's the airline's fault 🙄😣. That staircase should not even be on that side of the aircraft 🙌🏽."

User @Ontlametse Moloi🇿🇦🇦🇪 shared:

"Always drama with FlySafair."

User @whatevs asked:

"Even if the caption is right, doesn't the aircraft marshaller guide the pilot of the aircraft when it's on the tarmac?"

User @BE said:

"True taxi of the sky 😂."

User @Your_friend predicted:

" Khona abazo phelelwa umsebenzi (some people are going to lose their jobs)."

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Source: Briefly News