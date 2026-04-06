A member of 44 Parachute Regiment crashed hard during a live airborne display in front of hundreds of people at South Africa’s biggest consumer show

The paratroopers performing at the Rand Show were executing the exact same techniques used in real military operations

Mzansi flooded the comments with jokes after the clip went viral, but many people reminded South Africans that these soldiers put their lives on the line every single time they jump

The Rand Show is supposed to leave Mzansi speechless with pride. This time, it left them in stitches and a little concerned.

A SANDF helicopter dropping soldiers. Images: SA National Defence Force

Source: Facebook

A member of the South African National Defence Force came crashing to the ground during a live parachute demonstration. The incident happened at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec on 5 April 2026. The soldier was part of an airborne display by 44 Parachute Regiment at South Africa’s biggest consumer show, the Rand Show.

The landing went badly wrong right in front of a packed and unsuspecting crowd. A TikTok clip posted by user @roannerhea captured the whole moment and sent Mzansi into a full-blown debate online.

The fall was hard, and the crowd saw everything. Some people found the whole thing hilarious, and the jokes came fast. Others were quick to point out that these things happen even to the most trained soldiers in the world.

Not just a show

What many people watching from the stands may not have understood is how demanding parachute landings actually are. The soldiers jumping were not rookies doing casual weekend jumps for fun. Members of the Parachute Regiment go through months of brutal physical and psychological preparation before they ever exit a moving aircraft.

They carry fellow soldiers on their backs during runs and march under intense pressure across long distances. They train to land with precision under real conditions before earning the right to jump at all.

See the landing in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the blunder

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@CookieNylon commented:

“I sincerely hope we never go to war.😭”

@Tshepi•Redefined said:

“No disrespect to the soldier. Things go wrong during training. But sharing it publicly on TikTok doesn’t help the reputation of the South African National Defence Force and could make us look vulnerable.”

@JC wrote:

“Everyone is quick to post or comment when mistakes are made, but when things are done correctly, it never gets posted or commented on and given a well done.”

@MKEMND asked:

“Does South Africa actually have a defence force? Also, do they actually have a police force, because from what I understand, the security companies in South Africa actually do a much, much better job.”

@Keshie Sibanda commented:

“I can tell he is perfect 👌🏾, by landing on the spot with a few miscalculations of little things, next time he'll land perfect like how he always does in training, mistakes do happen.”

SANDF soldiers gliding on their parachutes. Image: SA National Defence Force

Source: Facebook

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