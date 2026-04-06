Midnight traffic heading to Moria built up heavily as thousands travelled for the Easter pilgrimage, creating long queues across major routes

Roads across Limpopo experienced increased pressure as pilgrims travelled from different provinces and neighbouring countries

The gathering supported local businesses while also placing a strain on infrastructure due to the sheer number of attendees

Easter traffic is always expected, but this one had people pausing for a second look. It wasn’t just busy roads; it felt like an entire movement happening at once. The scenes coming out of Limpopo said a lot without needing much explanation.

The picture on the left showed the heavy traffic heading to Limpopo during the Easter weekend. Image: @limpopo.chronicle

Source: TikTok

Midnight in Limpopo looked anything but quiet as long lines of cars slowly made their way towards Moria ahead of the Easter weekend. A video shared by @limpopo.chronicle on 3 April 2026 captured the heavy build-up along the R71, with headlights stretching far into the distance as pilgrims travelled through the night.

The Easter pilgrimage once again drew massive crowds, with pressure not only felt on the R71 but also on major routes like the N1 towards Beitbridge, as well as the R37, R40 and R36. The movement of people from different provinces created a wave of traffic that steadily built over the weekend.

Midnight pilgrimage traffic filled Limpopo roads

While the congestion can be overwhelming, it also brings a noticeable boost to local businesses. Street vendors, transport operators and small traders benefit from the large numbers, even though infrastructure and emergency services are pushed to their limits during this period.

For members of the Zion Christian Church and Saint Engenas ZCC, the journey to Moria is deeply meaningful. It’s not just travel, but a spiritual commitment, with many saving all year to be part of a gathering filled with prayer, unity and reflection. And the traffic video by user @limpopo.chronicle showed just that.

The screenshot showed the midnight heavy traffic heading to Moria. Image: @limpopo.chronicle

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how netizens reacted

Busi wrote:

“To those of us who couldn’t go, let’s gather here and cry. 😭😭 These videos are not doing justice; our souls are missing being there. 💔😭”

TPCA hub: The Mom That Shoots wrote:

“The feeling you get when you arrive here. 😍”

Lovers wrote:

“What a weekend we had. I was blessed to be there in person. The God of Mount Zion is out of this world. ⭐🕊️”

Magzo wrote:

“We arrived early. For those still on the road, may you all have a blessed journey and safe travels. 🙏🏽”

Gift wrote:

“Safe travels and pray for us. 🙏🙏”

Mrs Ntombi wrote:

“Name of the song, please. 🙏 I love ZCC male songs; they saved my life. 😭🙌”

Nomalihle wrote:

“Travel safe, children of Papa. 🥰”

Dipotjo Pontsho Ledwaba-Mogale wrote:

“Ancestors and God, be with you all, Amen. 🙏”

Anna wrote:

“I’m at home now, but Wednesday is our day, moving forward by spreading the word of God. 🥰.”

Mmakgomo Montjane wrote:

“Motse wa kgotso… eish, my heart is there. 🥰😭”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Moria

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to join millions of members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Moria, Limpopo, on 20 April 2025.

Engenas Lekganyane’s founding of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in 1924 gave him a platform to impact lives, and this legacy still resonates long after his death.

Photos shared from Moria in Limpopo showed thousands of ZCC pilgrims filling the church grounds for the annual Easter conference.

Source: Briefly News