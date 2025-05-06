Who was Engenas Lekganyane? Founder of the Zion Christian Church

Engenas Lekganyane’s founding of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in 1924 gave him a platform to impact lives. This legacy still resonates long after his death. His ability to bridge Christian teachings with ancestral wisdom and African identity still amazes many today.

Late Engenas Lekganyane, founder of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC). Photo: @SomaAfricanAnthropologyNetwork, ZCC in America on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Engenas Lekganyane was born around 1885 in the Haenertsburg area of the Transvaal (now Limpopo Province).

in the Haenertsburg area of the Transvaal (now Limpopo Province). He founded the Zion Christian Church after a vision in 1924.

after a vision in 1924. The late pastor was believed to possess spiritual powers, including faith healing and protection from evil.

including faith healing and protection from evil. At the time of his passing in 1948, his church had over 50,000 members.

Profile summary

Full name Engenas Ignatius Lekganyane Gender Male Date of birth Circa 1885 Age at death 63 years old (estimated) Year of death 1948 Place of birth Haenertsburg, Transvaal Colony (now Limpopo Province, South Africa) Nationality South African Ethnicity Mamabolo (a Northern Sotho ethnic group) Religion Christianity Sexuality Heterosexual Hair colour Black Mother Sefora Raphela Father Barnabas Lekganyane Relationship status Polygamist Wife Salfina Rabodiba (senior) Children At least 5 sons, including Edward and Joseph School Anglican and Presbyterian mission schools Profession Religious leader, faith healer, founder

Who was Engenas Lekganyane?

Engenas was the founder of Zion Christian Church. As Oxford Reference published, he was born around 1885 in Haenertsburg, then part of the Transvaal Colony in South Africa.

His parents were Barnabas Lekganyane and Sefora Raphela, and he belonged to the Mamabolo ethnic group. His mother’s family were among the first Mamabolo people to convert to Christianity, granting the opportunity to contribute towards establishing a Lutheran mission in 1879.

Facts about Engenas Lekganyane. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Exploring Engenas Lekganyane's educational history

As Academia published, he reportedly attended an Anglican mission school for three years after his family returned during the South African War. He also went to the Presbyterian primary school in the Mamabolo Reserve.

Exploring Lekganyane's family tree

Engenas Lekganyane was a polygamist, and the senior among his wives was Salfina Rabodiba. The couple had at least five sons, who became integral to the ZCC leadership structure.

Who founded the Zion Christian Church?

Engenas Lekganyane founded the church after he reportedly had a vision directing him to travel to Lesotho following a severe eye condition. Before his alleged vision, Langham Literature revealed that he joined the Apostolic Faith Mission, a Pentecostal movement.

He joined the Apostolic Faith Mission, where he was later baptised by triple immersion in Lesotho. This baptismal practice was common in Zionist churches and reportedly healed his eyesight.

In 1924, after a fallout with leaders of other Zionist movements, Lekganyane reportedly had another vision on Mount Thabakgone. He then left and formed the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in the Limpopo Province of South Africa.

Leader of the St Engenas Christian Church, Bishop Engenas Joseph Lekganyane. Photo: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

What does the Zion Christian Church believe in?

The church focused on healing, spiritual power, and moral living. In the church's early days, Lekganyane allowed others to conduct healing sessions until 1930, when he solely performed spiritual healing as the church expanded.

He blessed water, paper, and clothing, which were believed to carry healing power. Some followers also believed he could protect them from witchcraft, crime, and illness, making him a central and powerful figure in religious and traditional life.

Why did the ZCC split?

The church split because the founder did not formally document instructions about who would take over after he passed. As GotQuestions published, two of his sons, Edward and Joseph, led factions after his passing in 1948.

Edward was elected to lead the church in 1949, and urban migrant members massively supported him. Rural followers supported Joseph because they believed Engenas Lekganyane chose him before he passed on.

Zion Christian Church is run by the founder's grandson, Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane, and St. Engenas Zion Christian Church is run by Bishop Engenas Joseph Lekganyane. What is more interesting is that both branches still have their headquarters in Moria, just a few kilometres apart.

Leader of the Zion Christian Church, Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane. Photo: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What powers did Engenas Lekganyane have? Many followers believed he had the power to heal the sick, protect against evil, and bring rain.

Many followers believed he had the power to heal the sick, protect against evil, and bring rain. How many children did Engenas Lekganyane have? There are at least five sons of Lekganyane, including Edward and Joseph.

There are at least five sons of Lekganyane, including Edward and Joseph. Who is the father of Engenas Lekganyane? His father was Barnabas Lekganyane, and his mother was Sefora Raphela.

His father was Barnabas Lekganyane, and his mother was Sefora Raphela. What are the rules of the ZCC church? Members are discouraged from drinking alcohol, smoking, eating pork, and using drugs.

Members are discouraged from drinking alcohol, smoking, eating pork, and using drugs. What does ZCC stand for? ZCC stands for Zion Christian Church and is among the most famous religious organisations in southern Africa.

Engenas Lekganyane remains an influential religious figure in South Africa’s history. The church he founded in 1924 has become one of the largest religious movements in Africa. Despite its later division, the church thrives, drawing millions of faithful followers across Africa.

READ ALSO: A-Z list of churches in South Africa

As Briefly.co.za published, Christians form a major spiritual group in South Africa, leading to more churches. They promote Christian values and provide spiritual support to their communities.

How many churches are in the country today, with the increase in those who profess to follow biblical doctrines? Discover a list of churches in the country, including those in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Source: Briefly News