Tebogo Potsane's impact at Kaizer Chiefs: A comprehensive analysis

Since Tebogo Potsane joined Kaizer Chiefs, he has grabbed the attention of officials with his amazing performance and tactical influence. But injuries later affected his performance and availability, and many wonder how this will impact his career.

Key takeaways

Tebogo Potsane began his football journey at local amateur club Turfflowers FC in Bloemfontein .

began his football journey at local amateur club . He joined Kaizer Chiefs in July 2023 after a solid stint at Royal AM.

in July 2023 after a solid stint at Royal AM. A groin injury and subsequent surgery sidelined him for much of the 2023/24 season .

and subsequent for much of the . Chiefs are reportedly set to release him ahead of the 2025/26 season as part of a squad overhaul.

Profile summary

Full name Tebogo Potsane Gender Male Date of birth 3 September 1993 Age 31 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Bloemfontein, Free State, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Height 178 cm (5 feet 10 inches) Weight 74 kg (163 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Professional footballer Position Right winger Current club Kaizer Chiefs F.C Jersey number 11 Social media Instagram

Who is Tebogo Potsane?

Tebogo Potsane is a professional South African footballer. He plays for the Kaizer Chiefs football club as a right winger. Before he transferred to the club, Tebogo once played for Mangaung United.

Badirwang Phalatsane, the assistant coach at Mangaung United and Potsane's long-time associate, shared why they recruited the South African footballer. According to KickOff, Badirwang said:

We recruited Tebogo from a local amateur club, Turfflowers FC, based at a location here in Bloemfontein, where he grew up, after spotting him playing for them.

The South African footballer began his football journey with Turfflowers FC, a local club in his hometown. He made his top-flight debut in the 2016/17 season after joining Free State Stars. He struggled for regular game time and moved to Bloemfontein Celtic in 2018.

When Royal AM acquired Celtic’s top-flight status in 2021, he continued with the newly formed side. In his final season at Royal AM, he featured in 18 league matches and provided three assists.

Tebogo Potsane's time at Kaizer Chiefs

Tebogo Potsane joined Kaizer Chiefs from Royal AM in July 2023, taking the number 11 jersey. His contract runs until June 2026. As published on the club's official website, Kaizer Motaung Jr explained why Tebogo was signed. In his words:

We believe Tebogo will prove to be a valuable complement to the squad. He brings his skill and craft to us, as well as a wealth of experience that our younger players can learn from and benefit from. We are happy to welcome him into the Kaizer Chiefs family.

About Tebogo Potsane's playing position

Tebogo Potsane's playing position at Kaizer Chiefs is right wing. Since he joined the club, he has featured in several matches before suffering a groin issue in 2024 that sidelined him for eight months.

After returning, he created multiple scoring opportunities during a match against Polokwane City. As shared on the club's official website after his return in December 2024, he said:

I’m really thrilled to be back on the team and looking forward to getting more game time. I want to contribute to helping the team do well this season. As an attacking player, my job is to create goal-scoring opportunities, assist or score, and that’s what I’ve been working on.

A breakdown of Tebogo Potsane's stats

Since beginning his football career, Tebogo has achieved impressive career stats. Though his 2024/2025 season playing time was short-lived due to injuries, as Transfermarkt published, below is a rundown of his stats since the 2020/2021 season.

Season Appearances Assists Minutes played 2024/2025 8 - 308 2023/2024 11 2 564 2022/2023 20 3 1.398 2021/2022 27 3 1.648 2020/2021 24 2 1.067

This is what happened to Tebogo Potsane

After returning in December 2024, he played in a match against Polokwane City and TS Galaxy before suffering another injury setback. This update disappointed Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer Chiefs' head coach. As published on the Kaizer Chiefs' website, Nabi said:

The only player unavailable from the last match against TS Galaxy is [Tebogo] Potsane, which is quite unfortunate because he is a player who just came back from a long-term injury and was playing very well, building up momentum and confidence, so that is disappointing for him and for us.

Where Tebogo Potsane is now

As of April 2025, Tebogo Potsane is still contracted to Kaizer Chiefs but is expected to be released before the new season. He has been recovering from injury and has not featured regularly in the club.

About Tebogo Potsane's wife

Tebogo Potsane's girlfriend is reportedly Amanda Mazibuko, though details about their relationship remain private. She shared a back view picture of herself and a child, supposed to be Tebogo's child, on Instagram as both wear a jersey bearing the footballer's name.

The Kaizer Chiefs player has also shared pictures of his family on his verified Instagram handle at different times.

Latest news about Tebogo Potsane

Despite the frequent injuries the Kaizer Chiefs' star has faced, coach Molefi Ntseki has called up Tebogo Potsane and Samkelo Zwane. As IOL published, they are to join the Bafana Bafana squad for the final round of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Frequently asked questions

Who is number 11 at Kaizer Chiefs? Tebogo Potsane wore jersey number 11 at Kaizer Chiefs during the 2023/24 season.

Tebogo Potsane wore at Kaizer Chiefs during the 2023/24 season. Has Tebogo Potsane won any major trophies? No major trophies are recorded in his senior career to date.

No major trophies are recorded in his senior career to date. What is Tebogo Potsane's salary? Potsane's salary at Kaizer Chiefs is not publicly disclosed, but his market value is around $320,000 on Transfermarkt.

Potsane's salary at Kaizer Chiefs is not publicly disclosed, but his market value is around on Transfermarkt. Which car does Tebogo Potsane drive? The right-winger drives a Volkswagen Polo.

Tebogo Potsane has struggled with injuries at Kaizer Chiefs and made limited appearances. As reports suggest the player could be on his way out ahead of the new season, fans look forward to his next moves.

