The rise of Sipho Chaine: From Bloemfontein Celtic to Orlando Pirates

When Sipho Chaine joined Orlando Pirates in 2022, he was the third-choice goalkeeper. His crucial shot-stopping abilities led to trophy-winning performances, earning him the first-choice role; a success he credits to his relentless drive for improvement.

For myself, I have always tried to strive to be the best player I can be and be better every day.

Sipho started his professional career at Bloemfontein Celtic , later representing Royal AM and Chippa United before signing with Orlando Pirates.

, later representing Royal AM and Chippa United before signing with Orlando Pirates. He signed with the Pirates on the final day of the transfer window in September 2022 .

. A standout moment in his career was his crucial penalty save that secured the Soweto Giants’ victory in the 2023–24 Nedbank Cup final .

in the . The Buccaneers’ goalkeeper made his Bafana Bafana debut on 10 September 2024 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan.

Profile summary

Full name Sipho Chaine Gender Male Date of birth 14 December 1996 Age 28 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Bloemfontein, Free State, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'11" (181 cm) Weight 79.2 kg (174.6 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Faniswa Chaine Profession Professional footballer (goalkeeper) Social media Instagram

Who is Sipho Chaine?

Sipho Chaine is a South African footballer. He is a goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates in the South African Premier Division and the national team. In an interview with SABC Sport, the Soweto giants’ shot-stopper reflected on his journey to becoming Pirates' first-choice goalkeeper:

Looking back from 2013 breaking into the Diski Challenge when it started, I have always been second best. In even the PSL I would be No. 2 or No. 3, I am amazed that God used Pirates to put me here, I have never been in this position before. It is all by the grace of God.

How old is Sipho Chaine?

As of 2025, Sipho Chaine is 28 years old. He was born on 14 December 1996. He is a Sagittarius and of a Black ethnicity with African heritage.

Where was Sipho Chaine born?

The Pirates goalkeeper was born in Bloemfontein, the capital and largest city of the Free State province in South Africa. Despite his background, Sipho Chaine’s parents have remained out of the public eye.

His mother, reportedly named Faniswa Chaine, sadly passed away on 9 March 2024, the same day he played in the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs. In a heartfelt Instagram post on 20 March 2024, the Buccaneers’ keeper shared a picture of them on the pitch, writing:

A thousand words won’t bring you back, I know because I’ve tried... Ma, you’ve fought the good fight, you’ve finished the race, you’ve kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for you the crown of righteousness.

Spiho Chaine's career highlights

A post by SNL24 noted that the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper began his professional career at Bloemfontein Celtic, making his top-flight debut in May 2019. After the football club transitioned to Royal AM, he struggled for minutes before joining Chippa United in 2022.

After two matches, he moved to Orlando Pirates on the final day of the September transfer window. Initially third choice, he secured the starting role after the 2022 World Cup break, leading the Buccaneers to the 2022–23 Nedbank Cup.

He remained the first choice in 2023–24, winning the MTN 8 before an injury sidelined him. Returning in February 2024, he played a key role in the Pirates' triumph during the Nedbank Cup, making a decisive penalty save in the final.

Sipho Chaine's current team performances earned him a national call-up. His Bafana Bafana debut was on 10 September 2024 during an AFCON qualifier against South Sudan.

What are Sipho Chaine's stats?

According to Transfermarkt, Sipho Chaine has made over 114 appearances, recording 40 clean sheets and conceding 99 goals. In the 2024/25 season, he played 31 matches, allowing 22 goals and securing 14 clean sheets.

He has accumulated 2,820 minutes across all competitions, featuring in the Betway Premiership, CAF Champions League, MTN8, Carling Knockout, and Nedbank Cup.

What is Sipho Chaine's salary at Pirates?

Although Sipho Chaine's contract and salary details with Orlando Pirates are not publicly available, he reportedly earns approximately R95,000. This was his alleged salary at Royal AM.

Who is Sipho Chaine's wife?

Beyond his career as a goalkeeper, the South African goalkeeper maintains a private life. No available public information on his marital status or relationships.

Frequently asked questions

What is Sipho Chaine’s nationality? The shot-stopper is South African, born and raised in Bloemfontein, Free State.

The shot-stopper is South African, born and raised in Bloemfontein, Free State. What is Sipho Chaine’s height and weight? He is 181 cm (5 feet 11 inches) tall and weighs 79 kg (174 lbs).

He is 181 cm (5 feet 11 inches) tall and weighs 79 kg (174 lbs). What is Sipho Chaine’s net worth? His net worth remains undisclosed, but he reportedly has a market value of €800,000.

Sipho Chaine’s rise from Bloemfontein Celtic to Orlando Pirates has been impressive. Now the first-choice goalkeeper for the Soweto side, his shot-stopping ability and composure have made him one of South Africa’s best, earning him a place in the national team.

