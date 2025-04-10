All about Oswin Appollis: Key facts about the Polokwane City star

Grateful for the platform Polokwane City has provided, Oswin Appollis has emerged as a dynamic winger-midfielder, and he is celebrated for his pace and skill. Beyond his rise in South African football, his journey encompasses key personal and professional milestones worth exploring.

My job is just to work hard for the club. Polokwane played a vital role in me going to the national team, and I appreciate what they did.

Key takeaways

Oswin Appollis signed for Polokwane City on 1 July 2023 and scored six goals in 29 appearances during the 2023-24 season.

on 1 July 2023 and in during the 2023-24 season. He was featured in South Africa’s 2-0 World Cup qualifier win over Benin on 25 March 2025, assisting Jayden Adams with a pinpoint free-kick.

The Cape Town-born wide man has earned 11 international caps and attracted interest from Chiefs, Pirates, and Tunisia’s Espérance.

and attracted interest from Chiefs, Pirates, and Tunisia’s Espérance. At just 23, Appollis holds a €800,000 market value as of April 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Oswin Reagan Appollis Gender Male Date of birth 25 August 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, South Africa Current residence Polokwane City, South Africa Nationality South Africa Ethnicity African Height 5 feet 7 inches (171 cm) Weight 56 kilograms (123 lbs) Hair colour Black Profession Soccer player Current club Polokwane City FC

Who is Oswin Appollis?

Oswin Reagan Appollis is a South African soccer player who currently plays as a winger and attacking midfielder for Polokwane City and the South African national team. Given the growing interest from various clubs, news about Oswin Appollis' transfer has been a hot topic.

In a 2024 interview with Idiski Times, he expressed his focus on improving with his current club:

I’m in Polokwane now and I’m happy. It was a very good move. It helped me also going to the PSL. Moving from Pretoria Callies to Polokwane gave me the opportunity to represent the national team. And for this new season, I just want to continue working hard and working hard for the team. And we’ll see where we go from there.

Oswin Appollis: age and birthplace

As of 2025, Polokwane City's Oswin Appollis is 23 years old. He was born on 25 August 2001 in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, South Africa, and grew up there, developing a passion for soccer.

Oswin had to leave his place of birth to chase his dream of becoming a soccer star. In an interview with SNL24, he shared:

I think the most important thing to happen to me was to move away. I left Cape Town at an early age, and I've always been thinking about them (family) ever since. My mom and granny always encouraged me to remain focused even if I was away from them.

Which team does Appollis play for?

As per ESPN, the player is currently playing for Polokwane City. He was signed in July 2023 on a deal running until June 2026, with an option to extend. He has made a strong impact, tallying six goals in 29 appearances in 2023/24, and starting 22 games with two goals and one assist in 2024/25.

Before joining the Limpopo outfit, here is a look at his transfer history and career highlights:

2023/24: Moved from Pretoria Callies to Polokwane City.

2022/23: Transitioned from SuperSport United to Pretoria Callies.

2020/21: Loan spell at the University of Pretoria from SuperSport United.

2019/20: Promoted to SuperSport United from SuperSport Reserves.

2018/19: Began at Ajax Cape Town Youth, then joined SuperSport Reserves.

Is Appollis going to Orlando Pirates?

According to Goal.com, the January 2025 window sparked major headlines around Oswin Appollis to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, but the winger remained at Polokwane City. Despite advanced talks, the club stood firm and rejected offers from local giants and top North African teams.

Who are Oswin Appollis' parents?

The Bafana Bafana winger has not revealed his parents' identities but often expresses gratitude for the support of his mother and family. In a 2023 interview with GoalBall Live, he recalled the joy of making the final AFCON 2023 squad:

When I got the call-up, I was in Polokwane. I got a call from one of my friends, who said I was in the final 23-man squad. I then called my mother and told her I made the team. She was very excited. She even cried. It’s a very proud moment for me and my family.

Frequently asked questions

What is the latest news about Oswin Appollis' new club? As of 2025, Oswin Appollis is still playing for Polokwane City, having debuted in 2023.

As of 2025, Oswin Appollis is still playing for Polokwane City, having debuted in 2023. How much is Oswin Appollis' salary? His contract details are not public, so his salary, earnings, and net worth are unclear. Transfermarkt values him at €800,000 (approximately R16 million).

An exciting young talent, Oswin Appollis has a promising future. His speed, agility and goal-scoring ability make him a key player for Polokwane City and the South African national team.

