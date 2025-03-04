Meet Nasreddine Nabi: The man leading Kaizer Chiefs' revival

Kaizer Chiefs' coach Nasreddine Nabi is bent on making history with his team and making South Africans proud. The popular Betway Premiership team won its last trophy in the 2014/2015 PSL league.

We still have a lot of work to do and a long road to travel. We are not even half the team we dream of but the biggest certainty is that we're heading in the right direction.

Kaizer Chiefs' coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Key takeaways

Nasreddine became the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs in July 2024 .

of Kaizer Chiefs in . Nabi formerly coached the Moroccan AS Forces Armées Royales de Rabat.

the Moroccan AS Forces Armées Royales de Rabat. The Tunisian coach led the Young Africans to win the CAF Cup runner-up for the 2022/2023 season.

Profile summary

Full name Mohamed Nasreddine Nabi Gender Male Date of birth 9 August 1965 Age 59 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Monastir, Tunisia Nationality Tunisian Ethnicity White Religion Islam Profession Football coach, manager

Who is Nasreddine Nabi?

Nasreddine Nabi is a Tunisian professional football coach and manager with South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs. As part of the ways he uses to motivate his team players and appreciate fans' support, he shared an Instagram post on 2 February 2025:

Amakhosi faithful, your passion fuels us. It was a tough one yesterday; the result stings, but we see the progress, the strides we're making. The journey is long, but we're on the right path. Thank you for your unwavering belief and thanks to management for their continued support. We will rise again, God willing.

Where is Nasreddine Nabi from?

Kaizer Chiefs coach, Nasreddine Nabi, is Tunisian. He was born in Monastir, Tunisia, on 9 August 1965. As of February 2025, he is 59 years old.

Facts about Nasreddine Nabi.

He reportedly played for a club in Tunisia. The football club he played for is not public knowledge.

Teams coached by Nasreddine

Coach Nabi has had a distinguished coaching career, managing several prominent teams across Africa. Sofascores shared his coaching portfolio:

No. Teams coached Year 1 Al-Ahly Benghazi 2013 2 Al-Hilal Omdurman 2013-2014 3 Ismaily 2015-2016 4 PDHA 2019 5 Al-Merrikh SC 2021 6 Young Africans Sports Club 2021-2023 7 FAR Rabat 2023-2024 8 Kaizer Chiefs 2024-present

Nasreddine Nabi's career stats show he has managed 94 games. Out of them, he has 49 wins and 26 losses. His average tenure per team is 0.66 years, and he has achieved an impressive 1.77 points per match throughout his career.

Discovering Nasreddine Nabi's style of play

Nabi's coaching style emphasises tactical awareness, quick combination play, and off-the-ball movements. He employs a 4-2-3-1 formation and presses high on intercepting the ball. He likes a protagonist game. As BusinessLive reported in February 2025, he said:

Overall, we believe that going to the end of the season, we are in the right space and with the right ingredients to do something. Majority of the games, I chose to play my model game to correspond with the DNA of Kaizer Chiefs where we are offensive. But I don’t have all the material for this type of football.

Nasreddine Nabi posed with a trophy.

Exploring Nasreddine Nabi's achievements

Notable achievements mark Nasreddine Nabi's sports career. He successfully led the Young Africans to two Tanzanian Premier League titles. They also won the Tanzania Cup in the 2021-22 season.

Nabi guided Young Africans to their maiden African final in the 2022-23 CAF Confederation Cup. He also had four wins for Coupe du Trône Marocaine. As a coach for the Young Africans, he won twice as the Kocha Bora for Ligi Kuu Yu from 2021-2023. He celebrated with an Instagram post in 2023 saying:

Al Hamduhlilah, proud and honoured to have won this award for the second year in a row, in addition to that presented by my brother Adel. I dedicate this trophy to my entire technical bench and my players and managers, without whom all this would not have been possible. Ashante Sana.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Below is a list of Nasreddine Nabi's trophies:

Titles Years Tanzanian Premier League 2021-22, 2022-23 FAT Cup 2021-22, 2022-23 Ligi kuu Yu Kocha Bora Winner 2021-2023 Azam Sports Federation Cup 2021 CAF Confederation Cup runner-up 2022-23 Botola Pro runner-up 2023-24

How much does Nabi earn per month?

According to IOL, the Kaizer Chiefs coach earns R783,000 monthly. This makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Betway Premiership.

Nasreddine Nabi chose to reform Kaizer Chiefs instead of accepting an offer to coach a Tunisian team. This shows he is committed to reviving them and making them great again.

