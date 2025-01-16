Who is José Riveiro? Meet the Orlando Pirates head coach

There are many great stories in sports, but few are as gripping as José Riveiro's. His rise from humble origins in Spain's provincial leagues exemplifies the power of hard work, resilience, and tactical innovation.

Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro during the Premier Soccer League football match against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 29 October 2022. Photo: Phill Magakoe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

José Riveiro is a Spanish professional football manager who currently leads Orlando Pirates FC in the South African Premiership. His coaching philosophy has provided a new perspective on the teams he has managed, emphasising discipline, innovation, and a winning attitude.

Profile summary

Name José Luis Riveiro Age 47 years old (as of January 2025) Date of birth 15 September 1977 Place of birth Vigo, Galicia, Spain Nationality Spanish Height 1.78 m Marital status Married with child Occupation Football manager Current team Orlando Pirates FC Salary R650,000 per month

José Riveiro's biography

Born on 15 September 1977 in Vigo, Spain, José Riveiro has led the Pirates to multiple domestic cup victories and a CAF Champions League qualification.

José Riveiro began his coaching career in Spain's lower leagues before gaining prominence in Finland and South Africa. Known for his tactical innovation, he has achieved a 60% win ratio with Orlando Pirates.

José Riveiro in South Africa in 2022. Photo: @iDiskiTimes (modified by author)

Source: Original

José Riveiro's coaching career

Riveiro began coaching with CD Teis in Spanish football's lower leagues at an early age. His first moves included managing Mondariz FC, which earned him a promotion to the Preferente league.

His career took him to Finland, where he worked as an assistant coach for FC Honka. Riveiro later moved to PK-35 Vantaa still as an assistant before moving to HJK Helsinki in the same position.

Inter Turku

On 5 October 2018, he was hired to manage FC Inter Turku. In his debut season in charge, Riveiro guided Inter to second place in the Veikkausliiga, qualifying the club for European action for the first time in six years.

He gradually assembled a team to draw fans to the stadium. Riveiro informed Marca in 2019:

Our first objective was to create an attractive team to attract people, and little by little, we are achieving it.

Riveiro renewed his contract for the 2021 campaign on 25 September 2020. Inter replaced him with Miguel Grau in the 2022 season.

Orlando Pirates

José became the Orlando Pirates' head coach in June 2022. He is the second Spaniard to lead a South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) team. Here is an overview of the teams coached by José Riveiro:

CD Teis (Spain): 2004 - 2005

(Spain): 2004 - 2005 Mondariz FC (Spain): 2005 - 2007

(Spain): 2005 - 2007 FC Honka (Finland, Assistant): 2014 - 2015

(Finland, Assistant): 2014 - 2015 PK-35 Vantaa (Finland, Assistant): 2016

(Finland, Assistant): 2016 HJK Helsinki (Finland, Assistant): 2017 - 2018

(Finland, Assistant): 2017 - 2018 FC Inter Turku (Finland): 2018 - 2021

(Finland): 2018 - 2021 Orlando Pirates FC (South Africa): 2022 - present

José Riveiro during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 11 November 2023. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

José Riveiro's trophies and statistics

Riveiro has excelled in his job with the majority of the teams he has coached. The Spaniard has bagged a few trophies and led Orlando Pirates to become runner-ups. Here is a list:

Inter Turku: Veikkausliiga runner-up (2019)

Veikkausliiga runner-up (2019) Orlando Pirates: MTN 8 Cup (2022, 2023 and 2024)

MTN 8 Cup (2022, 2023 and 2024) Orlando Pirates: Nedbank Cup (2023 and 2024)

Nedbank Cup (2023 and 2024) Orlando Pirates: South African Premiership runner-up: 2022/23, 2023/24

As of January 2025, Riveiro had 58 victories, 17 ties, and 20 losses in 95 matches for a 60% win ratio. According to Pirates, this places him second (together with Mike Makaab) to Julio Leal, who had a 64% win ratio in only 28 matches.

His leadership has helped the Orlando Pirates finish second in the PSL. This achievement qualified them for the CAF Champions League.

José Riveiro's salary details

According to The South African, the Orlando Pirates coach earns R650,000 per month. José Riveiro's outstanding performance has earned him the opportunity to sign a new deal with the Orlando Pirates.

Happy Jele, a Pirates legend with over 400 appearances, hailed Riveiro's performance at the club. According to iDiski Times, he stated:

I'm definitely sure that he needs to extend. You look at his CV and the way he started. No one believed that he's a great coach, but he showed it.

José Riveiro's family

Riveiro is a family man who is frequently away from his wife and children because of his coaching responsibilities in South Africa. The club exposed this massive personal sacrifice by stating:

What many don't know, for two long years, Riveiro has been separated from his wife and young daughter, enduring the isolation of distance while shouldering the weight of leading a football giant like Orlando Pirates.

Orlando Pirates' head coach José Riveiro. Photos: Soccer News With General, Soccer Laduma (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

This means that his family did not accompany him to South Africa. Fortunately, during the FIFA break in late 2024, Riveiro had the chance to reconnect with his family.

Frequently asked questions

José Riveiro's journey from a modest playing career to a highly respected coach is nothing short of remarkable. Below are answers to common questions about his life and career:

What team did José Riveiro play for? He played for Gran Peña in the Spanish third division before retiring in his twenties.

He played for Gran Peña in the Spanish third division before retiring in his twenties. Who is the team manager at Pirates? José Riveiro is the current manager of Orlando Pirates FC in the South African Premiership.

José Riveiro is the current manager of Orlando Pirates FC in the South African Premiership. How many cups did José Riveiro win? As of January 2025, he has won five major trophies with Orlando Pirates: three MTN 8 Cups and two Nedbank Cups.

José Riveiro's history, from the Spanish regional leagues to becoming a celebrated coach in South Africa, illustrates a journey of passion, hard work, and strategic foresight. A man of few words, his impact at Orlando Pirates has not only been about trophies but also about bringing a new football philosophy to the team, one that resonates with fans and players alike.

