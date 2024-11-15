Top 30 best midfielders of all time: Legends of the beautiful game
The best midfielders of all time have had a lasting effect on football, transforming the game with their technical skill, vision, and leadership. From titans who dominated the field with their creative talent to midfield maestros who organised play, these players have changed the sport's history.
This ranking of the best midfielders of all time was determined after a comprehensive analysis of each player's goals and assists, using data sourced from Transfermarkt and other reputable databases. We also evaluated their overall influence in the sports world by analyzing ESPN, NBC Sports, and other respected publications.
Top 30 best midfielders of all time
When considering these players, it is critical to recognise their impact on club and international football. They won countless medals and also lifted the teams they played for via their unrivalled skills and leadership abilities.
30. Rui Costa
- Notable clubs: Fiorentina, AC Milan
- Country: Portugal
- Born: March 29, 1972
- Career goals: 76
- Career assists: 106
Rui Costa achieved success with Fiorentina and AC Milan, winning the UEFA Champions League and Serie A with Milan. He was a crucial member of Portugal's "Golden Generation," alongside Luís Figo, Ricardo Carvalho, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
29. Rodri
- Notable clubs: Atlético Madrid, Manchester City
- Country: Spain
- Born: June 22, 1996
- Career goals: 26 (as of November 2024, according to Stat Muse)
- Career assists: 26
Rodri, one of the best defensive midfielders of all time, has played an important role in controlling the tempo for Manchester City and Spain. Notably, City did not lose a single Premier League game with Rodri in the lineup in 2023-24. Rodri has also won several individual honours, including the 2024 Ballon d'Or.
28. Günter Netzer
- Notable clubs: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Real Madrid
- Country: Germany
- Born: September 14, 1944
- Career goals: 153
- Career assists: 76
Günter Netzer helped Mönchengladbach win two Bundesliga titles (1970 and 1971) and was a key figure in West Germany's victory at the 1972 European Championship. He was named German Footballer of the Year in 1972 and 1973.
27. Patrick Vieira
- Notable clubs: Arsenal, Juventus
- Country: France
- Born: June 23, 1976
- Career goals: 56
- Career assists: 77
Patrick Vieira was the heartbeat of Arsenal's "Invincibles" team. His intense rivalry with Roy Keane of Manchester United became legendary, capturing the intensity of English football at the time. He won the 1998 World Cup and the Euro 2000 tournaments with the French national team.
26. Michael Laudrup
- Notable clubs: Barcelona, Real Madrid
- Country: Denmark
- Born: June 15, 1964
- Career goals: 132
- Career assists: 60
Laudrup was the creative driving force behind Barcelona's "Dream Team" in the early 1990s, as well as Real Madrid. His technical genius and selflessness enabled his teammates to prosper, including helping Barça win four straight La Liga crowns and a European Cup.
25. Steven Gerrard
- Notable clubs: Liverpool
- Country: England
- Born: May 30, 1980
- Career goals: 191
- Career assists: 170
Gerrard led Liverpool through several challenging games, most notably their stunning comeback in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final against AC Milan. He played his whole Premier League career for Liverpool, making over 500 appearances.
24. David Beckham
- Notable clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid
- Country: England
- Born: May 2, 1975
- Career goals: 127
- Career assists: 225
David Beckham is a global celebrity best renowned for his bending free kicks and crosses. His career at in England included six Premier League trophies, two FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League in 1999. He was a member of the Manchester United's legendary "Class of '92."
23. Mesut Özil
- Notable clubs: Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahçe
- Country: Germany
- Born: October 15, 1988
- Career goals: 114
- Career assists: 218
Mesut Özil was known for his precise passing, creativity, and game intelligence, helping him dismantle tough defences. At Real Madrid, he partnered effectively with Cristiano Ronaldo before moving to Arsenal.
Özil was a key figure in Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning team. He holds the record for the most German National Team Player of the Year awards with five.
22. Frank Rijkaard
- Notable clubs: Ajax, AC Milan
- Country: Netherlands
- Born: September 30, 1962
- Career goals: 97
- Career assists: 57
Rijkaard was one of the most complete midfielders of his time. He was a member of the renowned Ajax team from the 1990s, which won the UEFA Champions League in 1995. His leadership on the Dutch national team helped secure the 1988 European Championship.
21. Clarence Seedorf
- Notable clubs: Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan
- Country: Netherlands
- Born: April 1, 1976
- Career goals: 128
- Career assists: 138
Seedorf won the UEFA Champions League four times with three different clubs—Ajax, Real Madrid, and AC Milan—making him the only player to achieve such a feat. His football intellect, ability to dictate the pace of the game, and long-range strikes made him an essential asset to club and nation.
20. Zico
- Notable clubs: Flamengo, Udinese
- Country: Brazil
- Born: March 3, 1953
- Career goals: 531 (According to Play Maker Stats)
- Career assists: N/A
Zico, often referred to as the "White Pelé," is widely regarded as one of the finest attacking midfielders in football history and is celebrated as the greatest goal-scoring midfielder of all time. While a large portion of his impressive goal tally was scored with Flamengo in the Brazilian league, his skill and impact on the field were felt globally.
After researching various sources, including Give Me Sport, it is clear that the Brazilian maestro scored over 500 goals, placing him well ahead of his peers, with few even approaching the 400-goal mark. He captained Brazil's midfield in the 1970s and 1980s, and he is remembered for his ability to score from almost every set-piece position.
19. Johan Neeskens
- Notable clubs: Ajax, Barcelona
- Country: Netherlands
- Born: September 15, 1951
- Career goals: 85
- Career assists: 39
Johan played an important role in coach Rinus Michels' "Total Football" approach. He was a dynamic box-to-box midfielder known for disrupting opposing attacks and scoring important goals. He is considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time.
18. Paul Scholes
- Notable clubs: Manchester United
- Country: England
- Born: November 16, 1974
- Career goals: 153
- Career assists: 82
Paul Scholes is recognised as one of the best Premier League midfielders of all time. Scholes played an important role for Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson for almost two decades. He won numerous Premier League titles, FA Cups, and a UEFA Champions League.
17. Ruud Gullit
- Notable clubs: AC Milan, Chelsea
- Country: Netherlands
- Born: September 1, 1962
- Career goals: 219
- Career assists: 109
Gullit was a driving factor behind AC Milan's success in the Serie A championships and European Cups in late 80s and early 90s. He was known for his powerful runs, graceful dribbling, and leadership. He also captained the Netherlands national team that won the UEFA Euro 1988.
16. Kevin De Bruyne
- Notable clubs: Wolfsburg, Manchester City
- Country: Belgium
- Born: June 28, 1991
- Career goals: 69 (As of November 2024, according to Stat Muse)
- Career assists: 111
Kevin De Bruyne, once discarded by Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, has now risen to near-legendary status at Manchester City. The Belgian playmaker has been a key character under Pep Guardiola and is one of the best long passing midfielders.
15. Kaká
- Notable clubs: AC Milan, Real Madrid
- Country: Brazil
- Born: April 22, 1982
- Career goals: 177
- Career assists: 153
Kaká's peak years occurred while he was at AC Milan. He played a key role in their 2007 UEFA Champions League triumph, scoring in the final and winning the Ballon d'Or that same year. With Brazil, he was part of a star-studded lineup that included Ronaldinho and Rivaldo.
14. Lothar Matthäus
- Notable clubs: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan
- Country: Germany
- Born: March 21, 1961
- Career goals: 204
- Career assists: 66
The German legend's most significant triumph occurred in 1990, when he led Germany to victory in the FIFA World Cup, winning him the Ballon d'Or. According to Inside FIFA, Matthäus is Germany's most-capped player, having made 150 international appearances.
13. Socrates
- Notable clubs: Corinthians, Fiorentina
- Country: Brazil
- Born: February 19, 1954
- Career goals: 172
- Career assists: N/A
Almost as intelligent as his Ancient Greek predecessor, the Brazilian, a qualified medical doctor, was a deep thinker in the field. Socrates was regarded for his brilliance on the field, with author Jonathan Wilson describing him as "the brain" of the Brazilian teams of the early 1980s.
12. Toni Kroos
- Notable clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid
- Country: Germany
- Born: January 4, 1990
- Career goals: 73
- Career assists: 166
Kroos is the most decorated German football player, winning 34 titles throughout his 17-year career, including six Champions League. As stated by NBC Sports, Kroos was also vital in Germany's 2014 World Cup success, with noteworthy performances including two goals and an assist in the historic 7-1 semi-final victory over Brazil.
11. Frank Lampard
- Notable clubs: Chelsea, Manchester City
- Country: England
- Born: June 20, 1978
- Career goals: 268
- Career assists: 172
Frank Lampard is one of the best-known English midfielders of all time. He spent most of his career at Chelsea, where he became the club's all-time leading scorer. He also holds the Premier League record for the most goals scored by a midfielder and the most goals scored from outside the box (41).
10. Andrea Pirlo
- Notable clubs: AC Milan, Juventus
- Country: Italy
- Born: May 19, 1979
- Career goals: 73
- Career assists: 133
Pirlo is recognised as one of the greatest playmakers in football history. He won six Serie A titles during his brilliant career, two UEFA Champions League crowns, and the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy.
Pirlo had established himself as a one-of-a-kind midfielder at Milan, creating a perfectly matched pair with tenacious tackler Gennaro Gattuso. In 2019, he was elected to the Italian Football Hall of Fame.
9. Sir Bobby Charlton
- Notable clubs: Manchester United, Preston North End
- Country: England
- Born: October 11, 1937
- Career goals: 309 (According to Play Maker Stats)
- Career assists: N/A
Charlton, a Ballon d'Or winner, spent the majority of his career with Manchester United, where he was the club's all-time leading goal scorer until January 2017 as revealed by the BBC. He was also a member of the renowned "Busby Babes" and survived the Munich air disaster of 1958, which claimed the lives of several of his teammates.
Charlton's efforts to Manchester United and the England national team earned him a knighthood in 1994. He is also England's third highest goalscorer.
8. Xavi Hernandez
- Notable clubs: Barcelona, Al-Sadd
- Country: Spain
- Born: January 25, 1980
- Career goals: 112
- Career assists: 216
Xavi Hernández is regarded as one of the finest midfielders of all time. Xavi was a significant figure in Barcelona's golden period, winning many La Liga crowns, UEFA Champions League trophies, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain.
His passing accuracy was a key component of Barcelona's tiki-taka style, which transformed modern football. In 2020, Xavi was named to France Football's Ballon d'Or Dream Team.
7. Ronaldinho Gaúcho
- Notable clubs: Barcelona, AC Milan
- Country: Brazil
- Born: March 21, 1980
- Career goals: 206
- Career assists: 171
Ronaldinho is widely recognised as one of the most talented and entertaining footballers of all time. He led Barcelona to two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League victory in 2006.
Ronaldinho helped Brazil win the Copa América in 1999 and the FIFA World Cup in 2002, with his free kick against England standing out as one of his most memorable moments, as noted by The Mirror. He went on to receive two FIFA World Player of the Year titles and the Ballon d'Or.
6. Luka Modrić
- Notable clubs: Tottenham, Real Madrid
- Country: Croatia
- Born: September 9, 1985
- Career goals: 83 (as of November 2024)
- Career assists: 134
Luka Modrić is usually considered one of the best midfielders of his generation. He was instrumental in Croatia's historic 2018 FIFA World Cup success, taking them to the final and earning the Golden Ball.
Modrić has helped Real Madrid win six UEFA Champions League titles and many La Liga titles. His continuous efforts earned him the 2018 Ballon d'Or, breaking Messi-Ronaldo's long dominance.
5. Johan Cruyff
- Notable clubs: Ajax, Barcelona
- Country: Netherlands
- Born: April 25, 1947
- Career goals: 325
- Career assists: 226
A three-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cruyff was a key figure in the "Total Football" movement. He led the Netherlands to the 1974 FIFA World Cup final and won countless domestic and international awards with Ajax, including three European Cups.
4. Michel Platini
- Notable clubs: Nancy, Saint-Étienne, Juventus
- Country: France
- Born: June 21, 1955
- Career goals: 297
- Career assists: 49
Michel Platini is one of the best attacking midfielders of all time. He was a significant component in France's win at the 1984 UEFA European Championship, scoring nine goals.
The former UEFA president also had a tremendous club career, particularly with Juventus, where he won three Serie A titles and the 1984 European Cup. He also won the Ballon d'Or three times.
3. Andrés Iniesta
- Notable clubs: Barcelona, Vissel Kobe
- Country: Spain
- Born: May 11, 1984
- Career goals: 93
- Career assists: 161
A standout graduate of La Masia, Andrés Iniesta was a key figure in Spain's golden period. He won two UEFA European Championships (2008, 2012) and the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where his epic extra-time goal against the Netherlands will live on in football history.
At Barcelona he won many La Liga crowns, UEFA Champions League medals, and the 2009 FIFA Club World Cup. Iniesta is recognised as one of the best playmakers in the sport's history.
2. Zinedine Zidane
- Notable clubs: Juventus, Real Madrid
- Country: France
- Born: June 23, 1972
- Career goals: 125
- Career assists: 140
Zinedine Zidane won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with France, scoring twice in the final, and the UEFA Euro 2000. He also had tremendous success at the club level, most notably with Real Madrid, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 2002. He was voted FIFA World Player of the Year in 1998, 2000, and 2003 and won the Ballon d'Or in 1998.
1. Diego Maradona
- Notable clubs: Barcelona, Napoli
- Country: Argentina
- Born: October 30, 1960
- Career goals: 159
- Career assists: 105
Diego Maradona is regarded as one of the best footballers ever. The midfielder had a tremendous club career, most notably with Napoli, where he won two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Cup.
During the 1986 World Cup, Maradona scored memorable goals, including the "Hand of God" and the breathtaking "Goal of the Century" against England in the quarterfinals. He and Pelé were joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.
Frequently asked questions
As we discuss the greatest midfielders of all time, it is important to answer some frequently asked questions. These questions examine several facets of what makes a truly excellent midfielder.
- Who is the best midfielder in the whole world now? The current top midfielders include talents like Rodri, Luka Modrić, and Kevin De Bruyne.
- Is Iniesta the best midfielder ever? While Iniesta is undoubtedly one of the greatest, the title of "best ever" is often debated with other legends like Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona.
- Who is the best controlling midfielder? A key player for Manchester City, Rodri is known as the "rock" of the team's midfield.
The best midfielders of all time have changed football history and continue to inspire future generations of players. Their talent and legacy will ensure that they are forever known as the beating heart of the beautiful game.
