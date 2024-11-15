Top 30 best midfielders of all time: Legends of the beautiful game

The best midfielders of all time have had a lasting effect on football, transforming the game with their technical skill, vision, and leadership. From titans who dominated the field with their creative talent to midfield maestros who organised play, these players have changed the sport's history.

Zidane during the 2003-2004 season (L), Michel Platini during the UEFA EURO 1984 (C), and Iniesta in 2012 (R). Photos: Manuel Blondeau, Alessandro Sabattini, David Ramos (modified by author)

This ranking of the best midfielders of all time was determined after a comprehensive analysis of each player's goals and assists, using data sourced from Transfermarkt and other reputable databases. We also evaluated their overall influence in the sports world by analyzing ESPN, NBC Sports, and other respected publications.

Top 30 best midfielders of all time

When considering these players, it is critical to recognise their impact on club and international football. They won countless medals and also lifted the teams they played for via their unrivalled skills and leadership abilities.

30 Rui Costa 29 Rodri 28 Günter Netzer 27 Patrick Vieira 26 Michael Laudrup 25 Steven Gerrard 24 David Beckham 23 Mesut Özil 22 Frank Rijkaard 21 Clarence Seedorf 20 Zico 19 Johan Neeskens 18 Paul Scholes 17 Ruud Gullit 16 Kevin De Bruyne 15 Kaká 14 Lothar Matthäus 13 Socrates 12 Toni Kroos 11 Frank Lampard 10 Andrea Pirlo 9 Sir Bobby Charlton 8 Xavi Hernández 7 Ronaldinho Gaúcho 6 Luka Modrić 5 Johan Cruyff 4 Michel Platini 3 Andrés Iniesta 2 Zinedine Zidane 1 Diego Maradona

30. Rui Costa

Portugal's Rui Costa during the UEFA European Championship 2004 against England. Photo: Tony Marshall

Notable clubs: Fiorentina, AC Milan

Fiorentina, AC Milan Country: Portugal

Portugal Born: March 29, 1972

March 29, 1972 Career goals: 76

76 Career assists: 106

Rui Costa achieved success with Fiorentina and AC Milan, winning the UEFA Champions League and Serie A with Milan. He was a crucial member of Portugal's "Golden Generation," alongside Luís Figo, Ricardo Carvalho, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

29. Rodri

Rodri of Manchester City celebrates after scoring during the league match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on August 27, 2023 in Sheffield, England. Photo: Alex Livesey

Notable clubs: Atlético Madrid, Manchester City

Atlético Madrid, Manchester City Country: Spain

Spain Born: June 22, 1996

June 22, 1996 Career goals: 26 (as of November 2024, according to Stat Muse)

26 (as of November 2024, according to Stat Muse) Career assists: 26

Rodri, one of the best defensive midfielders of all time, has played an important role in controlling the tempo for Manchester City and Spain. Notably, City did not lose a single Premier League game with Rodri in the lineup in 2023-24. Rodri has also won several individual honours, including the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

28. Günter Netzer

Günter Netzer captured taking a shot on goal in his Borussia Mönchengladbach jersey in 1971. Photo: Schirner

Notable clubs: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Real Madrid

Borussia Mönchengladbach, Real Madrid Country: Germany

Germany Born: September 14, 1944

September 14, 1944 Career goals: 153

153 Career assists: 76

Günter Netzer helped Mönchengladbach win two Bundesliga titles (1970 and 1971) and was a key figure in West Germany's victory at the 1972 European Championship. He was named German Footballer of the Year in 1972 and 1973.

27. Patrick Vieira

Arsenal's Patrick Vieira celebrates scoring the winning goal on March 23, 2003. Photo: Adam Davy

Notable clubs: Arsenal, Juventus

Arsenal, Juventus Country: France

France Born: June 23, 1976

June 23, 1976 Career goals: 56

56 Career assists: 77

Patrick Vieira was the heartbeat of Arsenal's "Invincibles" team. His intense rivalry with Roy Keane of Manchester United became legendary, capturing the intensity of English football at the time. He won the 1998 World Cup and the Euro 2000 tournaments with the French national team.

26. Michael Laudrup

Michael Laudrup playing for the Spanish club FC Barcelona in early 1990s. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Notable clubs: Barcelona, Real Madrid

Barcelona, Real Madrid Country: Denmark

Denmark Born: June 15, 1964

June 15, 1964 Career goals: 132

132 Career assists: 60

Laudrup was the creative driving force behind Barcelona's "Dream Team" in the early 1990s, as well as Real Madrid. His technical genius and selflessness enabled his teammates to prosper, including helping Barça win four straight La Liga crowns and a European Cup.

25. Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, first leg match against TNS at Anfield on July 13, 2005 in Liverpool, England. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Notable clubs: Liverpool

Liverpool Country: England

England Born: May 30, 1980

May 30, 1980 Career goals: 191

191 Career assists: 170

Gerrard led Liverpool through several challenging games, most notably their stunning comeback in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final against AC Milan. He played his whole Premier League career for Liverpool, making over 500 appearances.

24. David Beckham

United's David Beckham celebrates after scoring a goal against Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match at Old Trafford on April 22, 2003. Photo: Matthew Peters

Notable clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid

Manchester United, Real Madrid Country: England

England Born: May 2, 1975

May 2, 1975 Career goals: 127

127 Career assists: 225

David Beckham is a global celebrity best renowned for his bending free kicks and crosses. His career at in England included six Premier League trophies, two FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League in 1999. He was a member of the Manchester United's legendary "Class of '92."

23. Mesut Özil

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on November 27, 2016, in London, England. Photo: David Price

Notable clubs: Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahçe

Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahçe Country: Germany

Germany Born: October 15, 1988

October 15, 1988 Career goals: 114

114 Career assists: 218

Mesut Özil was known for his precise passing, creativity, and game intelligence, helping him dismantle tough defences. At Real Madrid, he partnered effectively with Cristiano Ronaldo before moving to Arsenal.

Özil was a key figure in Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning team. He holds the record for the most German National Team Player of the Year awards with five.

22. Frank Rijkaard

AC Milan's Frank Rijkaard celebrates scoring the winning goal on May 23, 1990. Photo: Peter Robinson

Notable clubs: Ajax, AC Milan

Ajax, AC Milan Country: Netherlands

Netherlands Born: September 30, 1962

September 30, 1962 Career goals: 97

97 Career assists: 57

Rijkaard was one of the most complete midfielders of his time. He was a member of the renowned Ajax team from the 1990s, which won the UEFA Champions League in 1995. His leadership on the Dutch national team helped secure the 1988 European Championship.

21. Clarence Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf of Netherlands during the European Championship match against Italy at Amsterdam Arena on June 29th, 2000. Photo: Alain Gadoffre

Notable clubs: Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan

Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan Country: Netherlands

Netherlands Born: April 1, 1976

April 1, 1976 Career goals: 128

128 Career assists: 138

Seedorf won the UEFA Champions League four times with three different clubs—Ajax, Real Madrid, and AC Milan—making him the only player to achieve such a feat. His football intellect, ability to dictate the pace of the game, and long-range strikes made him an essential asset to club and nation.

20. Zico

Brazilian football legend Zico in training with the national team on May 11, 1981. Photo: Mark Leech

Notable clubs: Flamengo, Udinese

Flamengo, Udinese Country: Brazil

Brazil Born: March 3, 1953

March 3, 1953 Career goals: 531 (According to Play Maker Stats)

531 (According to Play Maker Stats) Career assists: N/A

Zico, often referred to as the "White Pelé," is widely regarded as one of the finest attacking midfielders in football history and is celebrated as the greatest goal-scoring midfielder of all time. While a large portion of his impressive goal tally was scored with Flamengo in the Brazilian league, his skill and impact on the field were felt globally.

After researching various sources, including Give Me Sport, it is clear that the Brazilian maestro scored over 500 goals, placing him well ahead of his peers, with few even approaching the 400-goal mark. He captained Brazil's midfield in the 1970s and 1980s, and he is remembered for his ability to score from almost every set-piece position.

19. Johan Neeskens

Johan Neeskens in action for FC Barcelona during the season 1977/1978. Photo: VI Images

Notable clubs: Ajax, Barcelona

Ajax, Barcelona Country: Netherlands

Netherlands Born: September 15, 1951

September 15, 1951 Career goals: 85

85 Career assists: 39

Johan played an important role in coach Rinus Michels' "Total Football" approach. He was a dynamic box-to-box midfielder known for disrupting opposing attacks and scoring important goals. He is considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

18. Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League match against CSKA Moscow on November 03, 2009. Photo: Barrington Coombs

Notable clubs: Manchester United

Manchester United Country: England

England Born: November 16, 1974

November 16, 1974 Career goals: 153

153 Career assists: 82

Paul Scholes is recognised as one of the best Premier League midfielders of all time. Scholes played an important role for Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson for almost two decades. He won numerous Premier League titles, FA Cups, and a UEFA Champions League.

17. Ruud Gullit

Holland's Ruud Gullit during the 1990 World Cup in Palermo, Italy, against Republic Of Ireland on 21st June 1990. Photo: Bob Thomas Sports Photography

Notable clubs: AC Milan, Chelsea

AC Milan, Chelsea Country: Netherlands

Netherlands Born: September 1, 1962

September 1, 1962 Career goals: 219

219 Career assists: 109

Gullit was a driving factor behind AC Milan's success in the Serie A championships and European Cups in late 80s and early 90s. He was known for his powerful runs, graceful dribbling, and leadership. He also captained the Netherlands national team that won the UEFA Euro 1988.

16. Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League match against FC Internazionale Milano at City of Manchester Stadium on September 18, 2024. Photo: Richard Sellers

Notable clubs: Wolfsburg, Manchester City

Wolfsburg, Manchester City Country: Belgium

Belgium Born: June 28, 1991

June 28, 1991 Career goals: 69 (As of November 2024, according to Stat Muse)

69 (As of November 2024, according to Stat Muse) Career assists: 111

Kevin De Bruyne, once discarded by Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, has now risen to near-legendary status at Manchester City. The Belgian playmaker has been a key character under Pep Guardiola and is one of the best long passing midfielders.

15. Kaká

Kaká of AC Milan celebrates his goal against Parma during a Serie A match against Parma on December 4 2004, in Parma, Italy. Photo: New Press

Notable clubs: AC Milan, Real Madrid

AC Milan, Real Madrid Country: Brazil

Brazil Born: April 22, 1982

April 22, 1982 Career goals: 177

177 Career assists: 153

Kaká's peak years occurred while he was at AC Milan. He played a key role in their 2007 UEFA Champions League triumph, scoring in the final and winning the Ballon d'Or that same year. With Brazil, he was part of a star-studded lineup that included Ronaldinho and Rivaldo.

14. Lothar Matthäus

Lothar Matthäus celebrates during the 1998 World Cup Round of 16 match between Germany and Mexico in Montpellier, France. Photo: Rzepka

Notable clubs: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan

Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan Country: Germany

Germany Born: March 21, 1961

March 21, 1961 Career goals: 204

204 Career assists: 66

The German legend's most significant triumph occurred in 1990, when he led Germany to victory in the FIFA World Cup, winning him the Ballon d'Or. According to Inside FIFA, Matthäus is Germany's most-capped player, having made 150 international appearances.

13. Socrates

Brazil's Socrates during the 1982 World Cup in Seville, Spain, against New Zealand. Photo: Bob Thomas Sports Photography

Notable clubs: Corinthians, Fiorentina

Corinthians, Fiorentina Country: Brazil

Brazil Born: February 19, 1954

February 19, 1954 Career goals: 172

172 Career assists: N/A

Almost as intelligent as his Ancient Greek predecessor, the Brazilian, a qualified medical doctor, was a deep thinker in the field. Socrates was regarded for his brilliance on the field, with author Jonathan Wilson describing him as "the brain" of the Brazilian teams of the early 1980s.

12. Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid in action during the Spanish league match against Cadiz FC at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on November 10, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Federico Titone

Notable clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid Country: Germany

Germany Born: January 4, 1990

January 4, 1990 Career goals: 73

73 Career assists: 166

Kroos is the most decorated German football player, winning 34 titles throughout his 17-year career, including six Champions League. As stated by NBC Sports, Kroos was also vital in Germany's 2014 World Cup success, with noteworthy performances including two goals and an assist in the historic 7-1 semi-final victory over Brazil.

11. Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League Final, 2011/12 season against Bayern Munich. Photo: Contrast / Oliver Behrendt

Notable clubs: Chelsea, Manchester City

Chelsea, Manchester City Country: England

England Born: June 20, 1978

June 20, 1978 Career goals: 268

268 Career assists: 172

Frank Lampard is one of the best-known English midfielders of all time. He spent most of his career at Chelsea, where he became the club's all-time leading scorer. He also holds the Premier League record for the most goals scored by a midfielder and the most goals scored from outside the box (41).

10. Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo of Juventus FC during the UEFA Champions League match against FC Nordsjaelland at Juventus Arena on November 7, 2012, in Turin, Italy. Photo: Valerio Pennicino

Notable clubs: AC Milan, Juventus

AC Milan, Juventus Country: Italy

Italy Born: May 19, 1979

May 19, 1979 Career goals: 73

73 Career assists: 133

Pirlo is recognised as one of the greatest playmakers in football history. He won six Serie A titles during his brilliant career, two UEFA Champions League crowns, and the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy.

Pirlo had established himself as a one-of-a-kind midfielder at Milan, creating a perfectly matched pair with tenacious tackler Gennaro Gattuso. In 2019, he was elected to the Italian Football Hall of Fame.

9. Sir Bobby Charlton

Sir Bobby Charlton of Manchester United on September 22, 2004, in Munich, Germany, at the ceremony unveiling the new memorial for those killed in the Munich Air Disaster. Photo: John Peters

Notable clubs: Manchester United, Preston North End

Manchester United, Preston North End Country: England

England Born: October 11, 1937

October 11, 1937 Career goals: 309 (According to Play Maker Stats)

309 (According to Play Maker Stats) Career assists: N/A

Charlton, a Ballon d'Or winner, spent the majority of his career with Manchester United, where he was the club's all-time leading goal scorer until January 2017 as revealed by the BBC. He was also a member of the renowned "Busby Babes" and survived the Munich air disaster of 1958, which claimed the lives of several of his teammates.

Charlton's efforts to Manchester United and the England national team earned him a knighthood in 1994. He is also England's third highest goalscorer.

8. Xavi Hernandez

Xavi of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Final 2011 against Manchester United. Photo: AMA

Notable clubs: Barcelona, Al-Sadd

Barcelona, Al-Sadd Country: Spain

Spain Born: January 25, 1980

January 25, 1980 Career goals: 112

112 Career assists: 216

Xavi Hernández is regarded as one of the finest midfielders of all time. Xavi was a significant figure in Barcelona's golden period, winning many La Liga crowns, UEFA Champions League trophies, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain.

His passing accuracy was a key component of Barcelona's tiki-taka style, which transformed modern football. In 2020, Xavi was named to France Football's Ballon d'Or Dream Team.

7. Ronaldinho Gaúcho

Barcelona's Ronaldinho celebrates after scoring against Benfica during their Champions League quarter-final second leg football match at the Nou Camp in Barcelona, 05 April 2006. Photo: Cesar Rangel

Notable clubs: Barcelona, AC Milan

Barcelona, AC Milan Country: Brazil

Brazil Born: March 21, 1980

March 21, 1980 Career goals: 206

206 Career assists: 171

Ronaldinho is widely recognised as one of the most talented and entertaining footballers of all time. He led Barcelona to two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League victory in 2006.

Ronaldinho helped Brazil win the Copa América in 1999 and the FIFA World Cup in 2002, with his free kick against England standing out as one of his most memorable moments, as noted by The Mirror. He went on to receive two FIFA World Player of the Year titles and the Ballon d'Or.

6. Luka Modrić

Luka Modric of Real Madrid with the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match against AC Milan at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 05, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Mateo Villalba

Notable clubs: Tottenham, Real Madrid

Tottenham, Real Madrid Country: Croatia

Croatia Born: September 9, 1985

September 9, 1985 Career goals: 83 (as of November 2024)

83 (as of November 2024) Career assists: 134

Luka Modrić is usually considered one of the best midfielders of his generation. He was instrumental in Croatia's historic 2018 FIFA World Cup success, taking them to the final and earning the Golden Ball.

Modrić has helped Real Madrid win six UEFA Champions League titles and many La Liga titles. His continuous efforts earned him the 2018 Ballon d'Or, breaking Messi-Ronaldo's long dominance.

5. Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff at Ajax Amsterdam in 1970. Photo: Blick

Notable clubs: Ajax, Barcelona

Ajax, Barcelona Country: Netherlands

Netherlands Born: April 25, 1947

April 25, 1947 Career goals: 325

325 Career assists: 226

A three-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cruyff was a key figure in the "Total Football" movement. He led the Netherlands to the 1974 FIFA World Cup final and won countless domestic and international awards with Ajax, including three European Cups.

4. Michel Platini

Michel Platini of France in action during the UEFA EURO 1984. Photo: Alessandro Sabattini

Notable clubs: Nancy, Saint-Étienne, Juventus

Nancy, Saint-Étienne, Juventus Country: France

France Born: June 21, 1955

June 21, 1955 Career goals: 297

297 Career assists: 49

Michel Platini is one of the best attacking midfielders of all time. He was a significant component in France's win at the 1984 UEFA European Championship, scoring nine goals.

The former UEFA president also had a tremendous club career, particularly with Juventus, where he won three Serie A titles and the 1984 European Cup. He also won the Ballon d'Or three times.

3. Andrés Iniesta

Andres Iniesta of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match against Real Zaragoza at Camp Nou on November 17, 2012, in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: David Ramos

Notable clubs: Barcelona, Vissel Kobe

Barcelona, Vissel Kobe Country: Spain

Spain Born: May 11, 1984

May 11, 1984 Career goals: 93

93 Career assists: 161

A standout graduate of La Masia, Andrés Iniesta was a key figure in Spain's golden period. He won two UEFA European Championships (2008, 2012) and the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where his epic extra-time goal against the Netherlands will live on in football history.

At Barcelona he won many La Liga crowns, UEFA Champions League medals, and the 2009 FIFA Club World Cup. Iniesta is recognised as one of the best playmakers in the sport's history.

2. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane playing for Real Madrid against Marseille in the Champions League, Group F match, 2003-2004 season, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Manuel Blondeau

Notable clubs: Juventus, Real Madrid

Juventus, Real Madrid Country: France

France Born: June 23, 1972

June 23, 1972 Career goals: 125

125 Career assists: 140

Zinedine Zidane won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with France, scoring twice in the final, and the UEFA Euro 2000. He also had tremendous success at the club level, most notably with Real Madrid, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 2002. He was voted FIFA World Player of the Year in 1998, 2000, and 2003 and won the Ballon d'Or in 1998.

1. Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona during the World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Belgium, June 25, 1986, Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Bongarts

Notable clubs: Barcelona, Napoli

Barcelona, Napoli Country: Argentina

Argentina Born: October 30, 1960

October 30, 1960 Career goals: 159

159 Career assists: 105

Diego Maradona is regarded as one of the best footballers ever. The midfielder had a tremendous club career, most notably with Napoli, where he won two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Cup.

During the 1986 World Cup, Maradona scored memorable goals, including the "Hand of God" and the breathtaking "Goal of the Century" against England in the quarterfinals. He and Pelé were joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.

Frequently asked questions

As we discuss the greatest midfielders of all time, it is important to answer some frequently asked questions. These questions examine several facets of what makes a truly excellent midfielder.

Who is the best midfielder in the whole world now? The current top midfielders include talents like Rodri, Luka Modrić, and Kevin De Bruyne.

The current top midfielders include talents like Rodri, Luka Modrić, and Kevin De Bruyne. Is Iniesta the best midfielder ever? While Iniesta is undoubtedly one of the greatest, the title of "best ever" is often debated with other legends like Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona.

While Iniesta is undoubtedly one of the greatest, the title of "best ever" is often debated with other legends like Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona. Who is the best controlling midfielder? A key player for Manchester City, Rodri is known as the "rock" of the team's midfield.

The best midfielders of all time have changed football history and continue to inspire future generations of players. Their talent and legacy will ensure that they are forever known as the beating heart of the beautiful game.

