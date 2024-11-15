Global site navigation

Top 30 best midfielders of all time: Legends of the beautiful game
Football

Top 30 best midfielders of all time: Legends of the beautiful game

by  Kenneth Mwenda 12 min read

The best midfielders of all time have had a lasting effect on football, transforming the game with their technical skill, vision, and leadership. From titans who dominated the field with their creative talent to midfield maestros who organised play, these players have changed the sport's history.

Zidane, Michel Platini and Iniesta
Zidane during the 2003-2004 season (L), Michel Platini during the UEFA EURO 1984 (C), and Iniesta in 2012 (R). Photos: Manuel Blondeau, Alessandro Sabattini, David Ramos (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

This ranking of the best midfielders of all time was determined after a comprehensive analysis of each player's goals and assists, using data sourced from Transfermarkt and other reputable databases. We also evaluated their overall influence in the sports world by analyzing ESPN, NBC Sports, and other respected publications.

Top 30 best midfielders of all time

When considering these players, it is critical to recognise their impact on club and international football. They won countless medals and also lifted the teams they played for via their unrivalled skills and leadership abilities.

30Rui Costa
29Rodri
28Günter Netzer
27Patrick Vieira
26Michael Laudrup
25Steven Gerrard
24David Beckham
23Mesut Özil
22Frank Rijkaard
21Clarence Seedorf
20Zico
19Johan Neeskens
18Paul Scholes
17Ruud Gullit
16Kevin De Bruyne
15Kaká
14Lothar Matthäus
13Socrates
12Toni Kroos
11Frank Lampard
10Andrea Pirlo
9Sir Bobby Charlton
8Xavi Hernández
7Ronaldinho Gaúcho
6Luka Modrić
5Johan Cruyff
4Michel Platini
3Andrés Iniesta
2Zinedine Zidane
1Diego Maradona

30. Rui Costa

Rui Costa during the UEFA European Championship 2004
Portugal's Rui Costa during the UEFA European Championship 2004 against England. Photo: Tony Marshall
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Fiorentina, AC Milan
  • Country: Portugal
  • Born: March 29, 1972
  • Career goals: 76
  • Career assists: 106

Rui Costa achieved success with Fiorentina and AC Milan, winning the UEFA Champions League and Serie A with Milan. He was a crucial member of Portugal's "Golden Generation," alongside Luís Figo, Ricardo Carvalho, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

29. Rodri

Rodri at Bramall Lane on August 27, 2023
Rodri of Manchester City celebrates after scoring during the league match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on August 27, 2023 in Sheffield, England. Photo: Alex Livesey
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Atlético Madrid, Manchester City
  • Country: Spain
  • Born: June 22, 1996
  • Career goals: 26 (as of November 2024, according to Stat Muse)
  • Career assists: 26

Rodri, one of the best defensive midfielders of all time, has played an important role in controlling the tempo for Manchester City and Spain. Notably, City did not lose a single Premier League game with Rodri in the lineup in 2023-24. Rodri has also won several individual honours, including the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

28. Günter Netzer

Günter Netzer at Borussia Mönchengladbach
Günter Netzer captured taking a shot on goal in his Borussia Mönchengladbach jersey in 1971. Photo: Schirner
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Real Madrid
  • Country: Germany
  • Born: September 14, 1944
  • Career goals: 153
  • Career assists: 76

Günter Netzer helped Mönchengladbach win two Bundesliga titles (1970 and 1971) and was a key figure in West Germany's victory at the 1972 European Championship. He was named German Footballer of the Year in 1972 and 1973.

27. Patrick Vieira

Arsenal's Patrick Vieira on March 23, 2003
Arsenal's Patrick Vieira celebrates scoring the winning goal on March 23, 2003. Photo: Adam Davy
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Arsenal, Juventus
  • Country: France
  • Born: June 23, 1976
  • Career goals: 56
  • Career assists: 77

Patrick Vieira was the heartbeat of Arsenal's "Invincibles" team. His intense rivalry with Roy Keane of Manchester United became legendary, capturing the intensity of English football at the time. He won the 1998 World Cup and the Euro 2000 tournaments with the French national team.

26. Michael Laudrup

Michael Laudrup at FC Barcelona
Michael Laudrup playing for the Spanish club FC Barcelona in early 1990s. Photo: Shaun Botterill
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Barcelona, Real Madrid
  • Country: Denmark
  • Born: June 15, 1964
  • Career goals: 132
  • Career assists: 60

Laudrup was the creative driving force behind Barcelona's "Dream Team" in the early 1990s, as well as Real Madrid. His technical genius and selflessness enabled his teammates to prosper, including helping Barça win four straight La Liga crowns and a European Cup.

25. Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard of Liverpool against TNS at Anfield
Steven Gerrard of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, first leg match against TNS at Anfield on July 13, 2005 in Liverpool, England. Photo: Clive Brunskill
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Liverpool
  • Country: England
  • Born: May 30, 1980
  • Career goals: 191
  • Career assists: 170

Gerrard led Liverpool through several challenging games, most notably their stunning comeback in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final against AC Milan. He played his whole Premier League career for Liverpool, making over 500 appearances.

24. David Beckham

David Beckham at Old Trafford on April 22, 2003
United's David Beckham celebrates after scoring a goal against Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match at Old Trafford on April 22, 2003. Photo: Matthew Peters
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid
  • Country: England
  • Born: May 2, 1975
  • Career goals: 127
  • Career assists: 225

David Beckham is a global celebrity best renowned for his bending free kicks and crosses. His career at in England included six Premier League trophies, two FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League in 1999. He was a member of the Manchester United's legendary "Class of '92."

23. Mesut Özil

Mesut Ozil at Emirates Stadium
Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on November 27, 2016, in London, England. Photo: David Price
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahçe
  • Country: Germany
  • Born: October 15, 1988
  • Career goals: 114
  • Career assists: 218

Mesut Özil was known for his precise passing, creativity, and game intelligence, helping him dismantle tough defences. At Real Madrid, he partnered effectively with Cristiano Ronaldo before moving to Arsenal.

Özil was a key figure in Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning team. He holds the record for the most German National Team Player of the Year awards with five.

22. Frank Rijkaard

Frank Rijkaard at AC Milan
AC Milan's Frank Rijkaard celebrates scoring the winning goal on May 23, 1990. Photo: Peter Robinson
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Ajax, AC Milan
  • Country: Netherlands
  • Born: September 30, 1962
  • Career goals: 97
  • Career assists: 57

Rijkaard was one of the most complete midfielders of his time. He was a member of the renowned Ajax team from the 1990s, which won the UEFA Champions League in 1995. His leadership on the Dutch national team helped secure the 1988 European Championship.

21. Clarence Seedorf

Clarence SEEDORF against Italy at Amsterdam Arena
Clarence Seedorf of Netherlands during the European Championship match against Italy at Amsterdam Arena on June 29th, 2000. Photo: Alain Gadoffre
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan
  • Country: Netherlands
  • Born: April 1, 1976
  • Career goals: 128
  • Career assists: 138

Seedorf won the UEFA Champions League four times with three different clubs—Ajax, Real Madrid, and AC Milan—making him the only player to achieve such a feat. His football intellect, ability to dictate the pace of the game, and long-range strikes made him an essential asset to club and nation.

20. Zico

Zico in training with Brazil national team
Brazilian football legend Zico in training with the national team on May 11, 1981. Photo: Mark Leech
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Flamengo, Udinese
  • Country: Brazil
  • Born: March 3, 1953
  • Career goals: 531 (According to Play Maker Stats)
  • Career assists: N/A

Zico, often referred to as the "White Pelé," is widely regarded as one of the finest attacking midfielders in football history and is celebrated as the greatest goal-scoring midfielder of all time. While a large portion of his impressive goal tally was scored with Flamengo in the Brazilian league, his skill and impact on the field were felt globally.

After researching various sources, including Give Me Sport, it is clear that the Brazilian maestro scored over 500 goals, placing him well ahead of his peers, with few even approaching the 400-goal mark. He captained Brazil's midfield in the 1970s and 1980s, and he is remembered for his ability to score from almost every set-piece position.

19. Johan Neeskens

Johan Neeskens in action for FC Barcelona
Johan Neeskens in action for FC Barcelona during the season 1977/1978. Photo: VI Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Ajax, Barcelona
  • Country: Netherlands
  • Born: September 15, 1951
  • Career goals: 85
  • Career assists: 39

Johan played an important role in coach Rinus Michels' "Total Football" approach. He was a dynamic box-to-box midfielder known for disrupting opposing attacks and scoring important goals. He is considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

18. Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes against CSKA Moscow in the Champions League
Paul Scholes of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League match against CSKA Moscow on November 03, 2009. Photo: Barrington Coombs
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Manchester United
  • Country: England
  • Born: November 16, 1974
  • Career goals: 153
  • Career assists: 82

Paul Scholes is recognised as one of the best Premier League midfielders of all time. Scholes played an important role for Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson for almost two decades. He won numerous Premier League titles, FA Cups, and a UEFA Champions League.

17. Ruud Gullit

Ruud Gullit during the 1990 World Cup in Palermo, Italy
Holland's Ruud Gullit during the 1990 World Cup in Palermo, Italy, against Republic Of Ireland on 21st June 1990. Photo: Bob Thomas Sports Photography
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: AC Milan, Chelsea
  • Country: Netherlands
  • Born: September 1, 1962
  • Career goals: 219
  • Career assists: 109

Gullit was a driving factor behind AC Milan's success in the Serie A championships and European Cups in late 80s and early 90s. He was known for his powerful runs, graceful dribbling, and leadership. He also captained the Netherlands national team that won the UEFA Euro 1988.

16. Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne during the UEFA Champions League match against Inter Milan
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League match against FC Internazionale Milano at City of Manchester Stadium on September 18, 2024. Photo: Richard Sellers
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Wolfsburg, Manchester City
  • Country: Belgium
  • Born: June 28, 1991
  • Career goals: 69 (As of November 2024, according to Stat Muse)
  • Career assists: 111

Kevin De Bruyne, once discarded by Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, has now risen to near-legendary status at Manchester City. The Belgian playmaker has been a key character under Pep Guardiola and is one of the best long passing midfielders.

15. Kaká

Kaká at AC Milan
Kaká of AC Milan celebrates his goal against Parma during a Serie A match against Parma on December 4 2004, in Parma, Italy. Photo: New Press
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: AC Milan, Real Madrid
  • Country: Brazil
  • Born: April 22, 1982
  • Career goals: 177
  • Career assists: 153

Kaká's peak years occurred while he was at AC Milan. He played a key role in their 2007 UEFA Champions League triumph, scoring in the final and winning the Ballon d'Or that same year. With Brazil, he was part of a star-studded lineup that included Ronaldinho and Rivaldo.

14. Lothar Matthäus

Lothar Matthäus during the 1998 World Cup Round
Lothar Matthäus celebrates during the 1998 World Cup Round of 16 match between Germany and Mexico in Montpellier, France. Photo: Rzepka
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan
  • Country: Germany
  • Born: March 21, 1961
  • Career goals: 204
  • Career assists: 66

The German legend's most significant triumph occurred in 1990, when he led Germany to victory in the FIFA World Cup, winning him the Ballon d'Or. According to Inside FIFA, Matthäus is Germany's most-capped player, having made 150 international appearances.

13. Socrates

Brazil's Socrates during the 1982 World Cup
Brazil's Socrates during the 1982 World Cup in Seville, Spain, against New Zealand. Photo: Bob Thomas Sports Photography
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Corinthians, Fiorentina
  • Country: Brazil
  • Born: February 19, 1954
  • Career goals: 172
  • Career assists: N/A

Almost as intelligent as his Ancient Greek predecessor, the Brazilian, a qualified medical doctor, was a deep thinker in the field. Socrates was regarded for his brilliance on the field, with author Jonathan Wilson describing him as "the brain" of the Brazilian teams of the early 1980s.

12. Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos at Real Madrid
Toni Kroos of Real Madrid in action during the Spanish league match against Cadiz FC at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on November 10, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Federico Titone
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid
  • Country: Germany
  • Born: January 4, 1990
  • Career goals: 73
  • Career assists: 166

Kroos is the most decorated German football player, winning 34 titles throughout his 17-year career, including six Champions League. As stated by NBC Sports, Kroos was also vital in Germany's 2014 World Cup success, with noteworthy performances including two goals and an assist in the historic 7-1 semi-final victory over Brazil.

11. Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard during the UEFA Champions League Final, 2011/12 season
Frank Lampard of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League Final, 2011/12 season against Bayern Munich. Photo: Contrast / Oliver Behrendt
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Chelsea, Manchester City
  • Country: England
  • Born: June 20, 1978
  • Career goals: 268
  • Career assists: 172

Frank Lampard is one of the best-known English midfielders of all time. He spent most of his career at Chelsea, where he became the club's all-time leading scorer. He also holds the Premier League record for the most goals scored by a midfielder and the most goals scored from outside the box (41).

10. Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo of Juventus FC during the UEFA Champions League
Andrea Pirlo of Juventus FC during the UEFA Champions League match against FC Nordsjaelland at Juventus Arena on November 7, 2012, in Turin, Italy. Photo: Valerio Pennicino
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: AC Milan, Juventus
  • Country: Italy
  • Born: May 19, 1979
  • Career goals: 73
  • Career assists: 133

Pirlo is recognised as one of the greatest playmakers in football history. He won six Serie A titles during his brilliant career, two UEFA Champions League crowns, and the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy.

Pirlo had established himself as a one-of-a-kind midfielder at Milan, creating a perfectly matched pair with tenacious tackler Gennaro Gattuso. In 2019, he was elected to the Italian Football Hall of Fame.

9. Sir Bobby Charlton

Sir Bobby Charlton in Munich, Germany
Sir Bobby Charlton of Manchester United on September 22, 2004, in Munich, Germany, at the ceremony unveiling the new memorial for those killed in the Munich Air Disaster. Photo: John Peters
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Manchester United, Preston North End
  • Country: England
  • Born: October 11, 1937
  • Career goals: 309 (According to Play Maker Stats)
  • Career assists: N/A

Charlton, a Ballon d'Or winner, spent the majority of his career with Manchester United, where he was the club's all-time leading goal scorer until January 2017 as revealed by the BBC. He was also a member of the renowned "Busby Babes" and survived the Munich air disaster of 1958, which claimed the lives of several of his teammates. 

Charlton's efforts to Manchester United and the England national team earned him a knighthood in 1994. He is also England's third highest goalscorer.

8. Xavi Hernandez

Xavi during the UEFA Champions League Final 2011
Xavi of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Final 2011 against Manchester United. Photo: AMA
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Barcelona, Al-Sadd
  • Country: Spain
  • Born: January 25, 1980
  • Career goals: 112
  • Career assists: 216

Xavi Hernández is regarded as one of the finest midfielders of all time. Xavi was a significant figure in Barcelona's golden period, winning many La Liga crowns, UEFA Champions League trophies, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain.

His passing accuracy was a key component of Barcelona's tiki-taka style, which transformed modern football. In 2020, Xavi was named to France Football's Ballon d'Or Dream Team.

7. Ronaldinho Gaúcho

Ronaldinho at the Nou Camp in Barcelona
Barcelona's Ronaldinho celebrates after scoring against Benfica during their Champions League quarter-final second leg football match at the Nou Camp in Barcelona, 05 April 2006. Photo: Cesar Rangel
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Barcelona, AC Milan
  • Country: Brazil
  • Born: March 21, 1980
  • Career goals: 206
  • Career assists: 171

Ronaldinho is widely recognised as one of the most talented and entertaining footballers of all time. He led Barcelona to two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League victory in 2006.

Ronaldinho helped Brazil win the Copa América in 1999 and the FIFA World Cup in 2002, with his free kick against England standing out as one of his most memorable moments, as noted by The Mirror. He went on to receive two FIFA World Player of the Year titles and the Ballon d'Or.

6. Luka Modrić

Luka Modric against AC Milan at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Luka Modric of Real Madrid with the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match against AC Milan at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 05, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Mateo Villalba
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Tottenham, Real Madrid
  • Country: Croatia
  • Born: September 9, 1985
  • Career goals: 83 (as of November 2024)
  • Career assists: 134

Luka Modrić is usually considered one of the best midfielders of his generation. He was instrumental in Croatia's historic 2018 FIFA World Cup success, taking them to the final and earning the Golden Ball.

Modrić has helped Real Madrid win six UEFA Champions League titles and many La Liga titles. His continuous efforts earned him the 2018 Ballon d'Or, breaking Messi-Ronaldo's long dominance.

5. Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff at Ajax Amsterdam
Johan Cruyff at Ajax Amsterdam in 1970. Photo: Blick
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Ajax, Barcelona
  • Country: Netherlands
  • Born: April 25, 1947
  • Career goals: 325
  • Career assists: 226

A three-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cruyff was a key figure in the "Total Football" movement. He led the Netherlands to the 1974 FIFA World Cup final and won countless domestic and international awards with Ajax, including three European Cups.

4. Michel Platini

Michel Platini during the UEFA EURO 1984
Michel Platini of France in action during the UEFA EURO 1984. Photo: Alessandro Sabattini
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Nancy, Saint-Étienne, Juventus
  • Country: France
  • Born: June 21, 1955
  • Career goals: 297
  • Career assists: 49

Michel Platini is one of the best attacking midfielders of all time. He was a significant component in France's win at the 1984 UEFA European Championship, scoring nine goals.

The former UEFA president also had a tremendous club career, particularly with Juventus, where he won three Serie A titles and the 1984 European Cup. He also won the Ballon d'Or three times.

3. Andrés Iniesta

Andres Iniesta at Camp Nou
Andres Iniesta of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match against Real Zaragoza at Camp Nou on November 17, 2012, in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: David Ramos
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Barcelona, Vissel Kobe
  • Country: Spain
  • Born: May 11, 1984
  • Career goals: 93
  • Career assists: 161

A standout graduate of La Masia, Andrés Iniesta was a key figure in Spain's golden period. He won two UEFA European Championships (2008, 2012) and the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where his epic extra-time goal against the Netherlands will live on in football history.

At Barcelona he won many La Liga crowns, UEFA Champions League medals, and the 2009 FIFA Club World Cup. Iniesta is recognised as one of the best playmakers in the sport's history.

2. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane in Madrid, Spain
Zinedine Zidane playing for Real Madrid against Marseille in the Champions League, Group F match, 2003-2004 season, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Manuel Blondeau
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Juventus, Real Madrid
  • Country: France
  • Born: June 23, 1972
  • Career goals: 125
  • Career assists: 140

Zinedine Zidane won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with France, scoring twice in the final, and the UEFA Euro 2000. He also had tremendous success at the club level, most notably with Real Madrid, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 2002. He was voted FIFA World Player of the Year in 1998, 2000, and 2003 and won the Ballon d'Or in 1998.

1. Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona during the 1986 World Cup
Diego Maradona during the World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Belgium, June 25, 1986, Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Bongarts
Source: Getty Images
  • Notable clubs: Barcelona, Napoli
  • Country: Argentina
  • Born: October 30, 1960
  • Career goals: 159
  • Career assists: 105

Diego Maradona is regarded as one of the best footballers ever. The midfielder had a tremendous club career, most notably with Napoli, where he won two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Cup.

During the 1986 World Cup, Maradona scored memorable goals, including the "Hand of God" and the breathtaking "Goal of the Century" against England in the quarterfinals. He and Pelé were joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.

Frequently asked questions

As we discuss the greatest midfielders of all time, it is important to answer some frequently asked questions. These questions examine several facets of what makes a truly excellent midfielder.

  • Who is the best midfielder in the whole world now? The current top midfielders include talents like Rodri, Luka Modrić, and Kevin De Bruyne.
  • Is Iniesta the best midfielder ever? While Iniesta is undoubtedly one of the greatest, the title of "best ever" is often debated with other legends like Zinedine Zidane and Diego Maradona.
  • Who is the best controlling midfielder? A key player for Manchester City, Rodri is known as the "rock" of the team's midfield.

The best midfielders of all time have changed football history and continue to inspire future generations of players. Their talent and legacy will ensure that they are forever known as the beating heart of the beautiful game.

