CAF president Patrice Motsepe has opened up on how Mamelodi Sundowns used to compete with some European leagues in terms of player salaries.

The South African sports administrator was once the chairman of Masandawana before handing over to his son, Tlhopie Motsepe.

Under his administration, the Brazilians were one of the clubs that invested heavily in transfers, especially foreign players, and competed with European clubs for players.

Motsepe outlines European leagues Sundowns used to compete with

Motsepe, while addressing the media at the CAF press conference at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, spoke about Sundowns and reiterated why it is important to keep African players on the continent rather than them moving to Europe.

The CAF president explained why it is important to pay players well in the local leagues in order to retain them and fend off interest from European clubs as he has always been a supporter of higher African football player salaries.

"Players have to think about their families and their futures," said Motsepe.

"To keep the best African talent on the continent, we need to pay them well—competitively.

"When I was at Sundowns, we used to match salaries with clubs from countries like Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Greece. We’d ask players what they were earning overseas and offer them the same here. Most preferred to stay in Africa—closer to family, friends, and familiar food."

Motsepe, who is one of the wealthiest men in South Africa, went further to claim that it's not only about the money; rather, it's about keeping the players in the community they belong to and are familiar with.

He is also happy that African football is rising in terms of quality, and he's proud of several African clubs doing their best.

"It’s about more than money; it’s about community and belonging. That’s why it’s vital we invest in our players," the former Sundowns president added.

"I’m proud of many African clubs who are doing their best, often at great financial sacrifice. Some even rely on family contributions to keep going. Still, the quality of African football continues to rise—and that’s something to celebrate."

Mamelodi Sundowns still remains one of the top clubs in Africa that pays their players well. That's why they have some of the best players in their squad.

