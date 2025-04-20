Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns played out goalless draws at home in their CAF Champions League semifinal first-leg matches against Egyptian opponents

The Sea Robbers faced Pyramids FC while Masandawana took on Al Ahly, with both matches ending 0-0 in South Africa

A sports journalist has analysed why Pirates are in a better position to make it to the final compared to Sundowns

The CAF Champions League semi-final first leg is over, with both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates being held to a goalless draw in South Africa by Al Ahly and Pyramids FC, respectively.

The two Premier Soccer League giants will be traveling to Egypt to face the North African sides in the return leg.

The two Egyptian sides are at an advantage as they will be playing at home in front of their fans in the return leg.

Pirates and Sundowns: Team with a better chance of making CAFCL final

Briefly News had a chat with sports journalist Uche Anuma on the chances of both Sundowns and Pirates qualifying for the CAF Champions League final after their goalless draw in the semi-final first leg.

"It's going to be a tricky second leg for both teams, as they've put themselves in difficult positions with a goalless draw at home," Anuma shared with Briefly News.

"Egyptian sides are known to be stronger while playing at home, and the odds are pretty much against Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the return leg.

"That being said, there's still a good chance for both PSL sides to qualify for the final, as nothing is impossible in football.

"Realistically, and based on statistics from this CAF Champions League season, Orlando Pirates have a better chance of qualifying for the final compared to Sundowns."

Anuma further elaborated on why he believes the Sea Robbers are in a better position to secure a place in the final of the competition.

"I know some Sundowns fans might not agree with this, but the stats are there: their club doesn't have a good away record in the CAF Champions League this season, starting from the group stage," he added.

"The Brazilians have only won once away since the competition started proper in the group stage, and it was a 2-1 win over Maniema Union in January.

"If you compare that to Pirates' run of away games in the competition this season, you'll see a big difference between both sides.

"The Bucs went to Algeria to defeat CR Belouizdad, travelled to Egypt to beat Al Ahly at the famous Cairo International Stadium, and recently defeated MC Alger away from home.

"These results show that Pirates are a better side away from home in the competition and could get a positive result when they travel to Egypt to face Pyramids FC in the return leg.

"Statistics back Pirates, but football is a funny sport, and the odds could turn in favour of Sundowns this time around."

Orlando Pirates and Sundowns are hoping to break the nine-jinx of a South African club playing in the final.

The Brazilians were the last team from the PSL to play in the competition's final in 2016 when they lifted it under the tutelage of Pitso Mosimane.

Source: Briefly News