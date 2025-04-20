Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Cardoso reflected on his team’s goalless draw against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League semifinal first leg

The Portuguese tactician admitted his side was frustrated by Egyptian side's deep defensive setup, which made breaking them down difficult

The Sundowns boss remained optimistic, making a bold statement about going to Cairo to win the second leg

Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Cardoso has opened up on why his side was frustrated by Al Ahly in the first leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier Soccer League giants were held to a goalless draw by the defending champions, with the visitors being the better side in terms of creating chances. Al Ahly hit the post once and found the back of the net twice, but both goals were ruled out for offside by the referee.

Both teams have all to play for in the second leg, and it will be a tough task for the Brazilians to go to Cairo International Stadium and get a win—a feat previously achieved by Orlando Pirates in the group stage of the competition.

Cardoso on Sundowns' draw against Al Ahly and second leg in Cairo

In an interview with SABC 1 after the first leg, Cardoso said his team had two objectives going into the tie but could only achieve one—keeping a clean sheet.

The second aim, which was to win the first leg, could not be achieved as the Egyptian giants were strong defensively.

The Portuguese tactician went on to make a bold statement about his team’s intentions to go to Cairo and win the tie to progress to the final.

"In matches like these, keeping a clean sheet is crucial," Cardoso told SABC 1 after the match.

"Scoring is just as important, of course. We managed to tick one box, but not the other.

"Our first-half performance was stronger—we pushed more to get a result. But Al Ahly’s setup made things incredibly difficult.

"They played with four centre-backs and often defended with six players in a low block, making space very limited.

"We explored various approaches, trying to unlock their defence, knowing chances would be few—maybe two or three—and we had to be clinical. Unfortunately, we didn’t take them.

"That said, we’re still in it. It’s not over. We’re going to Cairo with the belief that we can finish the job."

Fans react as Cardoso aims to get a win in Cairo

LionLebo1 said:

"This current Sundowns is not scary like the one of Mokwena and uhm Manqoba on a serious note!!"

edro_Mhlontlo wrote:

"There is a lot he must change in his squad. He must start Zwane, bench either Allande or Adams and play Onyango not Williams."

RendzmaR commented:

"People are just being emotional.Last season, we conceded home and away at this stage of the competition and got eliminated. We can come back with a win from Cairo."

ChiefOppresor reacted:

"Williams is good at saving penalties, knowing this coach he will push for a draw🤞."

BuhlakaniM33708 shared:

"All in all we are out 💔....this guy play defensive football.... and in Egypt we are in trouble.... because sundowns don't know that style of play.... they will be under pressure...... this guy play with us."

Tom47096338 added:

"Good luck to coach and his troops in Cairo. Al Ahly looked like the better team here at Loftus, how bad is it gonna be in Cairo."

Source: Briefly News