Orlando Pirates have secured top spot in their Group C in the CAF Champions League after claiming a 2-1 away win over Al Ahly at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday evening.

Second-half goals from South African internationals Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshegofatso Mabasa gave the Premier Soccer League giants the deserved win over the Red Devils in Cairo.

The Betway Premiership side finished the group stage without a loss despite being drawn in the same group as the defending champions.

Pirates defeat Al Ahly in CAF Champions League

In the opening stages of the match, it was a close contest as both teams were conscious of letting their guard down in defence.

Thalente Mbatha tried to pull off a spectacular in the closing stages of the first half, but his shot from outside the box was way above the bar as the first period ended goalless.

Orlando Pirates started the second half on a good note and had the first best chance of the game, but Deon Hotto headed Paseka Mako's cross wide.

The Buccaneers' good start in the second half paid off in the 53rd, when Relebohile Mofokeng found the back of the net to put his team ahead.

The South African international pounced on a defensive error by Al Ahly's defence to put the Soweto giants 1-0 up.

Al Ahly came out in attack to get the equaliser, but Sipho Chaine kept out Wessam Abou Ali's effort in the 57th minute.

Al Ahly equalised in the 69th minute after El Shahat hit the back of the net with a fantastic shot.

Pirates regained the lead in the 82nd minute after second-half substitute Gilberto headed home from close range.

The Angolan international replaced Hotto in the 80th minute, two minutes after he latched on to Tshegofatso Mabasa's header, which struck the crossbar after the South African striker met a fine cross from Dlamini.

Wessam was close to pulling the hosts back level in the 88th minute, but he fired his effort narrowly wide from just outside the box.

