Mamelodi Sundowns are set to announce the signing of three players in the coming days, as they hope to retain the Betway Premiership title this season

The Premier Soccer League giants signed the likes of Iqraam Rayners from Stellenbosch FC in the summer, and are adding two more Bafana Bafana stars to their squad

The Pretoria-based side are also expected to sign an experience Argentine star from South America on loan until the end of the season

Mamelodi Sundowns are not letting their guard down as they hope to continue dominating the Betway Premiership this season.

The Brazilians continue to invest in the squad and are reportedly adding three new quality players this January.

The PSL giants are on top of the Betway Premiership table, three points ahead of Orlando Pirates, who are looking to dethrone them this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to announce the signings of three new players this January. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Sundowns set to announce three new signings

According to reports by the South African, Mamelodi Sundowns have reached an agreement to complete the signing of experienced Argentine star Lucas Suarez on loan this January.

The Argentinian defender is expected to join Masandawana for the rest of the season, and there's an option to make the deal permanent at the end of this campaign.

Suarez also had international experience when representing Argentina at the 2015 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in New Zealand.

Aside from Suarez, the Brazilians are also expecting the arrival of two South African internationals this transfer window.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams will join the Pretoria giants from PSL rivals Stellenbosch FC.

The Stellies are prepared for life without the South African midfielder, having signed a former Kaizer Chiefs star as his replacement.

Lastly, The Betway Premiership defending champions have also decided to sign Lebo Mothiba on a six-month deal.

The South African striker has been without a club since being released by French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg in the summer.

He was linked with several clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad Athletic, but he ended up returning to the Chloorkop.

The Brazilians are can still win the treble this season as they are still in contention in the CAF Champions League, Nedbank Cup, and the Betway Premiership.

Adding the three new players to their squad will help their mission of retaining the South African league and give them a fighting chance in the Champions League.

They are also among the four clubs representing Africa at the FIFA Club World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in June 2025 in North America.

In related news, Matias Esquivel is also set to return to the club after spending the last six months on loan at Club Atletico Talleres.

There is no report yet about what Sundowns will do with the Argentine midfielder, but his time at the club has definitely come to an end.

Sundowns set to swap players with Stellenbosch

Briefly News earlier reported that Mamelodi Sundowns are set to swap players with Stellenbosch FC this January.

The Brazilians will send Lesiba Nku to the Stellies, while they are expected to sign Jayden Adams from the Maroons.

