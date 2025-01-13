Former Lille striker Lebo Mothiba could be set for a sensational return to Mamelodi Sundowns after he was seen training with the PSL champions

The Bafana Bafana striker spent his entire career in Europe and is now a free agent after his release from French side RC Strasbourg at the end of the 2023/2024 season

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mothiba could be a good signing for Sundowns, while some questioned his ability

Lebo Mothiba has been seen training with Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of potentially signing for the PSL champions during the January transfer window.

Mothiba rose through Sundowns' development ranks in 2009 before moving to France, where he played for Lille, Strasbourg, Troyes and Valenciennes.

Former French-based striker Lebo Mothiba has been training with PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The 28-year-old Bafana Bafana striker became a free agent at the end of the 2023/2024 season after the expiration of his contract at Strasbourg and has stated that he wants to join Sundowns.

Lebo Mothiba could join Mamelodi Sundowns

Mothiba has been linked with Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a FARPost source, Mothiba could join the PSL champions in the January transfer window, while Masandawana could also sign Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams.

The source said:

"FARPost can confirm the striker was seen at Chloorkop on Sunday morning ahead of a potential move. Mothiba trained with Masandawana players who didn't make the trip to DRC for Saturday's CAF Champions League clash against AS Maniema Union. Sundowns and Mothiba's management team are expected to discuss his personal terms in the coming days. He recently recovered from a knee injury and has been without a club since leaving French side Strasbourg early in 2024."

Sundowns celebrated their victory over Maniema Union in the video below:

Sundowns are keen to add more firepower to their squad

While Sundowns has enjoyed impressive form in the PSL this season, the club is keen to add firepower to their squad after they needed a late own goal to beat Maniema Union.

The 2-1 CAF Champions League victory on Saturday, 11 January 2025, was Masandawana's second victory of the campaign while they drew two and lost one match.

Jayden Adams could be the first signing for new Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso. Image: StellenboschFC and Masandawana/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Fans are divided over Mothiba's signing

Local football fans were divided on social media about Mothiba's arrival, with some saying the player is not needed at Masandwana while others backed the move.

KM Mazeka KamaRadebe backs the signing:

"If they can get him fully fit, it would be a great signing. Sundowns must bring back Ighodaro. Igho is a very good striker, robust, can play combinations, can hold up play and is good in the air."

Duma Mthombeni says Sundowns are not interested in Mothiba:

"He is just keeping fit. Don't worry."

Jones sun energy is not a fan:

"This one is a flop."

Grant Ntengento is against the move:

"It is another Sales, they made a wrong signing cause Hugo Bross did not even select this guy in Bafana Bafana. No, no, no, this new scout is not professional. Instead of signing this Mothiba, Downs must keep Shalulile."

Phelelani Thusi says the move could be good:

"Let's give him a chance; remember, he has experience."

Lebo Mothiba confirms meeting with Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba confirmed that he had a meeting with Kaizer Chiefs management.

The free agent is searching for a new club after his release from French side RC Strasbourg and said he met with Chiefs to discuss his plans to help young players move to Europe.

Source: Briefly News