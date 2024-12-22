Mothiba Names Which PSL Team He Would Like to Play for Amid Kaizer Chiefs Links
South African international Lebo Mothiba has named the Premier Soccer League side he would like to play for when he decides to come to the Betway Premiership amid links with Kaizer Chiefs.
The Bafana Bafana star has struggled to find a new club since being released by French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg SC last summer.
“Before I retire, I want to come and play back home,” Mothiba told FARPost.
“In the future, I’d love to come and play for two or three years in South Africa. I’ve spoken to my agent, and everyone agrees. That’s what I’ll do.
“You know my team there in South Africa, where my development took place, that’s Sundowns. I watch almost every game they play because most of my close friends are at Sundowns.”
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.