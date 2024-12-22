Mothiba Names Which PSL Team He Would Like to Play for Amid Kaizer Chiefs Links

South African international Lebo Mothiba has named the Premier Soccer League side he would like to play for when he decides to come to the Betway Premiership amid links with Kaizer Chiefs.

The Bafana Bafana star has struggled to find a new club since being released by French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg SC last summer.

“Before I retire, I want to come and play back home,” Mothiba told FARPost.

“In the future, I’d love to come and play for two or three years in South Africa. I’ve spoken to my agent, and everyone agrees. That’s what I’ll do.

“You know my team there in South Africa, where my development took place, that’s Sundowns. I watch almost every game they play because most of my close friends are at Sundowns.”

Source: Briefly News