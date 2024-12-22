Nasreddine Nabi States the Type of Players Kaizer Chiefs Need to Sign

Kaizer Chiefs mentor Nasreddine Nabi has named the type of players Amakhosi needs to sign in the next two transfer windows.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The former Young Africans coach joined the Soweto giants at the beginning of the season, but the team's performance has not been convincing since.

"The most important ones will be how we do our mid-season and the big transfer window in June. The next two windows will be important in bringing players who are experienced and tactically ready for the level required at Kaizer Chiefs to help speed up the process to get to where we want to be," said Nabi.

" I think you need a minimum of three windows to change a team; that is normal; people who understand football know that's the realistic approach," the Glamour Boys coach added.

Source: Briefly News