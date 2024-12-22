Report: Nabi Rejects Offer From North African Giants to Remain at Kaizer Chiefs

Nasreddine Nabi has reportedly rejected a mouthwatering offer from North African giants Raja Casablanca to stay at Kaizer Chiefs despite a poor start this season.

The Tunisian tactician has endured a rough start this season since joining the Glamour Boys, even though he's still wanted elsewhere for a coaching role.

Nabi rejects Raja CA's offer

According to a report by the South African, Nabi is said to have rejected Raja CA's approach as he preferred to stay at Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Young Africans head coach once worked in the Botola Pro League with AS FAR Rabat, and the Green Eagles are looking for a new manager.

Source: Briefly News