Kaizer Chiefs have been urged to consider signing a South African international from Orlando Pirates in the next transfer window

The Glamour Boys have been struggling in front of goal despite playign good football and creating loads of chances under Nasreddine Nabi this season

The Soweto giants are closer to the bottom of the Betway Premiership table than they are to the top after a poor start this campaign

Kaizer Chiefs have been advised to sign an Orlando Pirates star for Nasreddine Nabi in January after their poor start in the Premier Soccer League this season.

The Tunisian tactician took over the helms of affairs at the Glamour Boys at the beginning of this season, but the Soweto giants have not reached their expected heights.

The Soweto-based club have only managed to gather 12 points from nine matches this season and are ninth on the Betway Premiership table, 12 points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs urge to sign Orlando Pirates star

In an interview with Andile Ncube on Metro FM, as per iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi told his former club to consider signing Zakhele Lepasa from Orlando Pirates in the next transfer window.

Amakhosi are struggling with scoring this season despite playing some good football under Nabi during this campaign.

"There's a certain player at Pirates who is not playing," the Glamour Boys legend said.

"Tell who is better than him at Chiefs. He is a Bafana player; when he plays, he's in Broos' squad.

"Tell me who is better at Chiefs than him right now, as a striker."

Lepasa had a fantastic season in the 2023-24 campaign and was instrumental to South Africa's qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, but injury problems and a dip in form caused him to lose his place in Jose Riveiro's team.

