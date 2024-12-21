Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro receives kind words from a Kaizer Chiefs star ahead of the Carling Black Label Cup against Magesi FC

The Spanish mentor will be managing the Premier Soccer League All-Stars team for the second time in a row, after winning the final last year

The former Celta Vigo Youth manager was also told what makes him successful as a coach and how good he is with managing players

Kaizer Chiefs star Ashley Du Preez has hailed Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro as they prepare for the Carling Black Label Cup final against Magesi FC this weekend.

The Glamour Boys striker was part of the Premier Soccer League All-Stars squad that will face the Carling Knockout Cup champions, Magesi, in the one-off final on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Riveiro will manage the PSL All-Star team like he did last year when they won it.

Kaizer Chiefs star Ashley Du Preez hails Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro ahead of the Carling Black Label Cup final on Saturday. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Du Preez praises Riveiro Carling Black Label Cup final

According to iDiskiTimes, the South African striker thinks the Orlando Pirates manager is very good, having played under him last season in the same competition.

The Kaizer Chiefs striker is looking forward to another successful outing under the Spanish tactician this weekend at Orlando Stadium.

The Glamour Boys star also explained what makes the former Celta Vigo Youth coach successful at the Buccaneers.

"It's our second time with the Pirates manager, Jose Riveiro. He's a good coach and understands the players so well, so it will be a nice game this weekend," the Amakhosi striker said.

"His consistency and how he's been as a manager makes him successful. The first time I got the chance to play under his tutelage, he was very positive.

"I think for me as a footballer, coach Riveiro has been a great mentor, and he's been doing well at the club.

"With his experience and all the players going into this weekend's game, he's doing a great job."

