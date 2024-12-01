Steve Barker Explains Masterplan Stellenbosch Used in Defeating Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC manager Steve Barker explained the master plan he used to defeat Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

South African international Devin Titus scored the only goal as the Stellies handed the Sea Robbers their first defeat in the Betway Premiership this season.

The Maroons are now in the top three on the league table, while the Buccaneers failed to reclaim the top spot from Mamelodi Sundowns, who claimed all three points after beating Sekhukhune United.

Barker explains how Stellenbosch defeated Pirates

In an interview after the match, Barker explained how his team managed to take care of Relebohile Mofokeng and Nkota.

"Pirates started well. I think the first five to 10 minutes, we planned for one or two things, and then Mofokeng and Nkota played quite narrowly and could find balls behind our midfield, which caused us a bit of distress," Barker said.

"After 10 to 15 minutes, we started figuring it out. Genino Palace dropped deeper to take care of Mofokeng, and then our full-backs and wide midfielders just had to get to the full-backs before they got to the final third.

"We were a lot better structurally, and the game settled for the half; we're a team good on transition and once again showed, with the ball from Ashley [Cupido], a good pace in. behind to Devin [Titus] and it was a good finish, we got the goal we wanted."

