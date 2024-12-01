Jose Riveiro Explains Why Pirates Lost to Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium
Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro has explained why the Sea Robbers lost to Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Stellies ended the Buccaneers' unbeaten record in the Premier Soccer League this season. The Soweto giants were without a loss in their first seven games in the league before stumbling at home this weekend.
Steve Barker's team claimed all three points against the Bucs courtesy of a first-half goal from South African international Devin Titus.
Riveiro explains why Pirates lost to Stellenbosch
According to iDiskiTimes, Riveiro has stated why Pirates lost their first game this season against the Stellies.
"It was the game we expected; we had a good start to the match, good 15, 10 minutes, with opportunities through Monyane and Hotto in the box," he said.
The Spanish tactician admitted that his team should have capitalised on their chances in the match.
"They threatened early in the match as planned, we didn't capitalise, it was difficult to play advantage in the central corridors, the field was extremely dry as usual in the daytime – we weren't precise enough in [those areas]."
