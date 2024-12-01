Nabi vs Kaizer Chief Stars: Who’s to Blame for Dropping Points Against Royal AM
Kaizer Chiefs squandered a two-goal lead as they drew 2-2 against Royal AM in the Betway Premiership on Saturday, November 30, 2024.
Sports Journalist Uche Anuma, while chatting with Briefly News, explained why Kaizer Chiefs players are to blame for squandering a two-goal lead rather than the manager.
"I think I will have to agree with Nabi on this one; the players were at fault for Kaizer Chiefs' 2-2 draw against Royal AM," he said.
"Nabi did everything to keep that lead intact, including how he made his substitution, but you see, those chances Chiefs players failed to convert earlier in the match cost them the three points.
"Nabi had the right to be furious after the game because the players didn't show that he put in so much effort to earn victory."
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.