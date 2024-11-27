Kaizer Chiefs are back to winning ways in the Betway Premiership as they defeat Richards Bay 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday evening.

Wandile Duba and Ashley Du Preez scored in each half to give the Soweto giants all three points, while Yanela Mbuthuma scored Natal Rich Boyz's only goal.

The Glamour Boys move up two places on the Betway Premiership table, as they sit sixth with 10 points in six matches.

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Richards Bay FC in the Premier Soccer League at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Photo: @RichardsBayFC_.

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Richards Bay

The pressure from Kaizer Chiefs paid off in the 21st minute after Duba turned in a perfect cross from Yusuf Maart to give Amakhosi the deserved lead.

The Glamour Boys could not add to their tally as the first half ended 1-0 in their favour.

Very early in the second half, three minutes after the restart, Kaizer Chiefs were reduced to 10 men as Reeve Frosler received his second yellow card of the game.

Despite being a man down, Amakhosi doubled their lead in the 68th minute. Du Preez, after a sublime pass from Maart, put the ball past Otieno.

Maart was close to getting on the scoresheet after an excellent play from him and Du Preez, but the Glamour Boys captain failed to hit the back of the net.

The Natal Rich Boyz had a good chance in the 85th minute, but Brandon Petersen made a fantastic save to keep his clean sheet intact.

In the added time, Richards Bay were back in the game after Yanela Mbuthuma headed the ball past Petersen.

Justice Figareido had a chance to level the scoreline, but his effort in the closing stages of the stages was way off the target.

